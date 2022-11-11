FRANKLIN — It wasn't how they drew it up, but when Drew Eason rolled out to his left and took the ball into the end zone nobody on the Methuen sideline was complaining.
Methuen football coach Tom Ryan joked afterwards that Bill Parcells had a name for plays like it. "No no! Go go!"
Trailing 24-21 with time running down, Eason had just led Methuen football 75 yards down field to the 2-yard-line when he dropped a low snap on what was supposed to be a 2nd and goal pass play to the end zone. The play broken, Eason picked up the ball and took off, but instead of throwing the ball out of bounds he noticed a clear path to the end zone and just kept running.
Moments later Methuen was celebrating its epic 28-24 win over top-seeded Franklin, which avenged last year's playoff loss and sent the Rangers into their first state semifinal since the 1992 Super Bowl season.
"This win means everything man," Eason said afterwards.
The 2-yard game-winning score came with eight seconds left and capped off a thrilling fourth quarter, which saw three lead changes as Methuen and Franklin traded haymakers through a driving rain.
The exciting finish also stood in stark contrast with what had started off as a sluggish game.
Neither side played particularly well in the first half, with Methuen turning the ball over three times while Franklin's offense only gained traction on one of its four first-half possessions.
The Rangers took the lead on a 2-yard Shane Eason run with 5:35 to play in the first quarter and tacked on two more on a Drew Eason to Matt McCormick pass, but from there Franklin scored twice in an 18-second span, first on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jose Lyons to Luke Davis, and then moments later on a 21-yard pick six by Davis to make it 14-8.
The Panthers added a 30-yard field goal by kicker Garrett Portesi to make it 17 unanswered points midway through the third quarter, and by this point the Rangers seemed to be spinning their wheels. But then the game flipped in an instant when Shane Eason broke free for a 72-yard touchdown, making it 17-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
Methuen took the lead with 8:34 to play when Drew Eason hit Shane Eason for a 5-yard touchdown to cap off a 13-play, 73-yard drive. The subsequent 2-point attempt failed, leaving it 21-17, and on Franklin's ensuing possession the Panthers kept handing it off to running back Michael Davide. The junior carried the ball on eight consecutive plays for 35 yards, and facing 4th and 4 Franklin went to the air as quarterback Jose Lyons hit Derek Dubriske for a brilliant 24-yard touchdown strike to retake the lead 24-21.
That set the stage for Methuen's thrilling final drive, during which Drew Eason found receiver Xander Silva three times for 38 yards and three first downs.
"Game of his life," Ryan said of Silva.
The quarterback also hit his brother for a 22-yard gain to set Methuen up at the Franklin 15, and after Silva's subsequent 13-yard catch Methuen had four cracks at the end zone with 20 seconds left and no timeouts remaining. They'd score on the second attempt, and after a desperate last second scoring try by Franklin the final whistle blew and the Rangers were on to the Final Four.
Drew Eason finished with 158 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Shane Eason had 125 yards rushing with two touchdown plus five catches for 28 yards, and Silva made seven catches for 89 yards. Methuen will now look ahead to the Division 1 state semifinal, where perennial Western Mass powerhouse Springfield Central (9-1) awaits after its dominating 56-22 win over Xaverian.
That will be a tough test for the Rangers, but for now Methuen will savor this victory years in the making.
"I'm going to let myself enjoy this," Ryan said. "We haven't done this in 30 years since I was 12 years old. I'll think about [Springfield] tomorrow morning."
***
Methuen 28, Franklin 24
Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Methuen (8-2): 8 0 7 13 — 28
Franklin (6-3): 0 14 3 7 — 24
First Quarter
M — Shane Eason 2 run (Matt McCormick pass from Drew Eason), 5:35
Second Quarter
F — Luke Davis 35 pass from Jose Lyons (Garrett Portesi kick), 7:13
F — Davis 21 interception return (Portesi kick), 6:55
Third Quarter
F — Portesi 30 field goal, 6:24
M — Shane Eason 72 run (Omar Aboutoui kick), 5:16
Fourth Quarter
M — S. Eason 5 pass from D. Eason (pass failed), 8:34
F — Derek Dubriske 24 pass from Lyons (Portesi kick), 3:46
M — D. Eason 2 run (Aboutoui kick), 0:08
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (32-174) — Shane Eason 17-125, Josh Kwakye 8-38, Xander Silva 1-5, Drew Eason 4-4, Andon Zannini 2-2; Franklin (23-98) — Michael Davide 20-85, Grayson Hunter 1-8, Jose Lyons 2-5
PASSING: Methuen — Drew Eason 17-26-3, 158; Franklin — Jose Lyons 5-15-1, 84
RECEIVING: Methuen — Xander Silva 7-89, Shane Eason 5-28, Anesti Touma 3-22, Aiden O'Shaunessy 1-13, Josh Kwakye 1-6; Franklin — Luke Davis 3-54, Derek Dubriske 2-30
