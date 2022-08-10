A rock-solid summer came up just short of a title for the Methuen High girls basketballers.
The Rangers fell in the title game of the Methuen Family Health Center Summer League to Pentucket, 39-36.
It was only the second loss of the summer for Methuen, both of them at the hands of the Panthers.
“It was tough. The girls play hard. We were pretty much up the whole game,” said coach Ryan Middlemiss.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted to end it, but it was a great summer,” said Middlemiss, who is headed into his second season as the head coach with the Rangers.
“We’ve come a long way the past year with work ethic, commitment to the program. The girls did a great job committing to each other and it showed.”
The Rangers have five seniors in the program -- Brooke Tardugno, Chantelle Chirwa, Jamie Slattery, Ella Barron and Michaela Henrick -- and each has exuded the right stuff in the offseason.
“They all did a great job of leading this summer, exactly what a coach could ask for.”
Methuen advanced to the finals with a 47-29 win over Lynn English earlier on Wednesday night.
Samantha Pfeil led the way with 22 points in that one, and Tardugno had 16.
