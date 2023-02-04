Phillip O. (Rocky) Bamford
Class of 1953
A graduate of Edward Searles High School, he played fullback on an undefeated team for three years of varsity football. His athletic versatility also enabled him to throw the shot put. As a senior, he earned the prestigious Andrew A. Haldane trophy. After graduating, Rocky served in the U.S. Army for three years, spending a year and a half in Korea. During his military service, he played on two undefeated service championship teams — The Far East and the Continental U.S. After his military service, Rocky attended the University of Buffalo and once again excelled in football, winning The Lambert Cup and The Chancellor’s Medal. In October of 2021, he and the 1958 team received more recognition, being awarded by the university for their stand against sport’s segregation which resulted in induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. He continued his time on the gridiron until 1973 playing semi-pro for the Lockport Essos.
Nancy MacLeod Eckert
Class of 1979
Graduating from Methuen High School, Nancy was a three-sport athlete excelling in field hockey, basketball, and softball under the expert tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Mimi Hyde. For field hockey, Nancy’s prowess earned her the Field Hockey Coaches Award in 1977 and Field Hockey’s Most Valuable Offensive Player the following year. Choosing basketball as her next sport, Nancy garnered more accolades as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and member of the Invitational All-Tournament Team, Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star, and team Most Valuable Player Award for the 1978-79 seasons. In all, she was a member of six Merrimack Valley Conference championship teams. During her years at MHS, girls sports were an integral reason for the school winning the esteemed Dalton Trophy. She played college field hockey at Westfield State University.
Caitlin McCarthy Duffy
Class of 2000
Caitlin’s top sport was track and field, and she was a four-year varsity competitor both indoors and outdoors. She dominated Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star teams for all four seasons, excelling in sprints and hurdles. Adding cross country to the mix, she was all-conference in all three seasons over the four years. She took the 55 hurdles at the Auerbach Invitational indoors in 1999 and took the MVC championship in the 300 hurdles that spring. She was earned distinction with the Methuen High National Honor Society and won the MHS Occupational and Education Award in May of 2000. Caitlin graduated from UMass Lowell with high honors and earned her masters in education from UMass Boston in 2006.
Kristen Belair Swales
Class of 2003
Known as a three-sport athlete and captain in field hockey, basketball, and softball at MHS, Kristen was a field hockey star, leading the team and earning the all-time assist record in 2002. The team MVP, she was a two-time all-conference choice, earning all-star status as a sophomore. Leading the Rangers to the MVC large title as a senior, Kristen was named to the Best 60 all-star game as a senior. In basketball, she was a two-time all-star and four-year varsity player, winning the prized Kathy Szostak Award in 2002. She was a key player on the 2000 Division 1 North championship team. The four-year starting shortstop in the spring, she was a three-time all-conference player and took the coaches award on her was to being named the Methuen High Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. Kristen was a four-year starter in field hockey at Merrimack College, where she scored 34 career goals, including 10 game-winners. Currently, she is a physical education teacher and varsity field hockey coach for the Rangers.
Josh Valerio
Class of 2004
An amazing three-sport athlete, Valerio earned the most-prestigious honor in the region, The Eagle-Tribune’s Max Bishop Award. Josh excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. A quarterback and defensive back in football, he was named an all-conference first-team selection and was the Rangers’ Outstanding Back for 2003. On the court, he achieved the Methuen Rangers Athletic Association Boys Basketball MVP in 2003-04, again earning first-team all-conference status. As a senior, he picked up the Bruce Blood Basketball Assist Award. A shortstop in the spring, Valerio was an all-conference player for the Rangers. He was named the school’s Outstanding Male Athlete, before moving on to play baseball at Fisher College. At Fisher, he earned team Rookie of the Year and All-Sunrise Conference status.
CJ Doherty
Class of 2012
Doherty absolutely dominated on the wrestling mat, where he was a four-year varsity member, a three-time Division 1 State champion, an All-State champion, and a New England champion. As a wrestler, he provided a model for the other members of his team, captaining the group as a senior and leading the Rangers to the 2012 state Division 1 title. Currently, he serves as a police officer in Derry, New Hampshire.
Paul Sughrue
Class of 2012
Paul was a three-time sectional, state Division 1, and All-State champion. He posted an impressive 184-17 (.915) record during his high school career and was a two-time All-Scholastic. He was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Sharing his wrestling acumen, Paul is currently a physical education teacher and assistant wrestling coach along with his talented siblings for the current Rangers team that is undefeated and recently clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference championship.
Christian Monserrat
Class of 2014
One of the most storied wrestlers in Bay State history. Christian was a four-time sectional champion, four-time state Division 1 champion, four-time All-State champion, four-time New England finalist and two-time New England champion with an overall record of 212-2. He was the second wrestler in Massachusetts history to be a four-time All-State champion and the fourth to be a four-time D-1 state champ. A four-time All-Scholastic, he was twice a captain and was named All-American by USA Wrestling. Christian went on to wrestle on scholarship at the University of West Virginia, where he studied physical activity and sport science. He ranked 16th nationally as a Mountaineers senior, finishing with a 23-9 record that year. He was fourth in the Big-12 and an NCAA qualifier.
2012 Wrestling Team
The 2012 team went undefeated at 19-0 and ultimately claimed the Division 1 state title by knocking off powerhouse Saint John’s Prep. Members of that State Championship group included Hall of Famers Christian Montserrat at 113, Paul Sughrue at 126 and CJ Doherty at 145. All three went on to be all state champs, with Doherty winning the New England title.
