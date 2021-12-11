Methuen High School recently held its fall sports banquet and a slew of Ranger athletes brought home awards.
Here are all the winners.
FIELD HOCKEY
Betty Barry Coaches Award: Sophia Lachance
Kathy Szostak MVPs: Vanessa Fritschy, Natalia Fiato
Most Improved: Rosannamarie Emmanuel
BOYS SOCCER
Most Valuable: Jonathan Diaz
Most Improved: Brady Collins
Francisco Narganes Coaches: Ethan Donahue
GIRLS SOCCER
Most Valuable: Hailee Pickles
Most Improved: Sara Dornelas
Coaches Award: Emily Pfeil
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Most Valuable: Samantha Driend
Most Improved: Avry Nelson
Coaches Award: Kaitlyn Tierney
SWIMMING
Jane Cronin MVP: Carter DeLano
Most Improved: Jackie Gaigals
Coaches Award: Anna Bolduc
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Most Valuable: Freddy Coleman
Gary Merrill Most Improved: Nick Caron
Coaches Award: Michael Soucy
Whirlaway Award: Sam Stanley
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Most Valuable: Miana Caraballo
Most Improved: Ariana Castiello
Coaches Award: Olivia DeNaro
Whirlaway Award: Julia Bryant
GOLF
Most Valuable: Brian Zraket
Most Improved: Jameson Twombly
Coaches Award: Brady Morris
CHEERLEADING
Most Valuable: Gianna Silverio
Most Improved: Jacqueline Plourde
Deidre Didio Coaches Award: Allaina Connolly
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Most Valuable: Anthony Cardone
Most Improved: Eva Tasker
Coaches Award: Robert Marchand
FOOTBALL
Team MVP: JP Muniz
Robert Gilbert Brotherhood Awards: Alex Borrelli, Jaetel Gomez
Robert Hickey (UB) Unsung Heros: Lazar Kotaras, Will McKinnon
Zanni/Nicholson Award: Jason Silverio
Outstanding Skill Position: Braedan Carter
Outstanding Lineman: Jared Rao
Outstanding Lineman: Mike Rickard
Ziggy Feugill Defensive MVP: Joe Jean
Clement Bonanno Offensive MVP: Drew Eason
Andrew Haldane Coaches Awards: Joe Pinto, Sam Kalivas
