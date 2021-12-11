natalia fiato left

Methuen High School recently held its fall sports banquet and a slew of Ranger athletes brought home awards.

FIELD HOCKEY

Betty Barry Coaches Award: Sophia Lachance

Kathy Szostak MVPs: Vanessa Fritschy, Natalia Fiato

Most Improved: Rosannamarie Emmanuel

BOYS SOCCER

Most Valuable: Jonathan Diaz

Most Improved: Brady Collins

Francisco Narganes Coaches: Ethan Donahue

GIRLS SOCCER

Most Valuable: Hailee Pickles

Most Improved: Sara Dornelas

Coaches Award: Emily Pfeil

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable: Samantha Driend

Most Improved: Avry Nelson

Coaches Award: Kaitlyn Tierney

SWIMMING

Jane Cronin MVP: Carter DeLano

Most Improved: Jackie Gaigals

Coaches Award: Anna Bolduc

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable: Freddy Coleman

Gary Merrill Most Improved: Nick Caron

Coaches Award: Michael Soucy

Whirlaway Award: Sam Stanley

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable: Miana Caraballo

Most Improved: Ariana Castiello

Coaches Award: Olivia DeNaro

Whirlaway Award: Julia Bryant

GOLF

Most Valuable: Brian Zraket

Most Improved: Jameson Twombly

Coaches Award: Brady Morris

CHEERLEADING

Most Valuable: Gianna Silverio

Most Improved: Jacqueline Plourde

Deidre Didio Coaches Award: Allaina Connolly

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Most Valuable: Anthony Cardone

Most Improved: Eva Tasker

Coaches Award: Robert Marchand

FOOTBALL

Team MVP: JP Muniz

Robert Gilbert Brotherhood Awards: Alex Borrelli, Jaetel Gomez

Robert Hickey (UB) Unsung Heros: Lazar Kotaras, Will McKinnon

Zanni/Nicholson Award: Jason Silverio

Outstanding Skill Position: Braedan Carter

Outstanding Lineman: Jared Rao

Outstanding Lineman: Mike Rickard

Ziggy Feugill Defensive MVP: Joe Jean

Clement Bonanno Offensive MVP: Drew Eason

Andrew Haldane Coaches Awards: Joe Pinto, Sam Kalivas

