second photo

Methuen’s Jesus Carpio takes the jump shot as Greater Lawrence’s Javious Calderon defends. Carpio leads the Rangers in scoring (22.3 points per game)

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Friday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kennett at Timberlane, 1 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 8:20 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.

