Friday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kennett at Timberlane, 1 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 8:20 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.