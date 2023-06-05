ANDOVER – It felt like postseason baseball in New England – chilly, 46 degrees, cloudy, rainy, windy, winter jackets and umbrellas galore in the audience.
But instead of the Red Sox and Yankees in October, it was Andover High and Methuen High in the first week of June, less than 48 hours after it was a sweltering 90 degrees.
And the dueling Merrimack Valley Conference schools lived up to the postseason/state tournament baseball moniker, with Methuen somehow piecing together a dramatic, 3-1, comeback thriller.
After being shut out for six innings, trailing 1-0, to Andover’s sensational left-handed sophomore Chris Jaillet, Methuen clawed out three runs top of the seventh.
Yes clawed.
But Jaillett, who battled pitch for pitch with the other sensational pitcher, Methuen senior Matt Pappalardo, headed to Div. 3 powerhouse Endicott College, had hit the 115-pitch limit without allowing a run while striking out 10.
“We liked our situation heading into the last inning,” said Andover coach Dan Grams. “We had their eight, nine and leadoff batter. Chris had handled them pretty much. But he left the game and hell broke loose.”
Drew Lachance led off with a quick single before Joey Pride’s at-bat of the game. He not only hit a booming double over the left-fielder’s head, but he fouled off six pitches in an 11-pitch at-bat that knocked Jaillet out of the game.
Owen Kneeland followed with a one-out, deep sacrifice fly to center tie the game. A Pappalardo intentional walk – his second of the game – was followed by the eventual game-winning shot, by Owen Sullivan, an RBI single over the second baseman’s head for a 2-1 lead.
An errant throw after a nice play at third base, added the third run and 3-1 lead.
Sullivan, normally a starter, came in to close the game for Pappalardo, who was over 100 pitches.
Sullivan got three strikeouts, two looking, sandwiched around an infield throwing error, to finish off the incredible win.
“What a baseball game,” said Pappalardo, who struck out 14 Andover batters while also going 1-for-1 with three walks. “That was fun. They’re tough. So are we. I knew we could do this.”
Andover’s only run came in the fourth inning off a short, sacrifice fly that the second baseman caught going backwards.
Jaillet and Papparlardo worked in and out of jams seemingly in every inning through the first five innings.
Both teams had only three hits through six innings before Methuen’s bats caught fire.
Two other notable plays were a nifty, sliding move by Andover’s Teddy Gibson, to make the third out on a play that would’ve scored a run and Methuen trying to steal home in the sixth with two outs, to no avail.
Methuen coach Cam Roper got emotional after the game, seeing his team fight until the bitter end.
“That his a great program over there,” said Roper, looking over at the Andover dugout. “But we have a lot of resiliency. This is how we play. It’s an incredible feeling to be part of a win like this.”
It’s been a while.
Methuen, now 12-9, has had losing seasons every year since 2017, when it was the No. 1 seed in the Div. 1 North.
In fact, this season was headed in the same direction, losing its first four games and going 1-7 to start.
This win over Andover comes a week after the Rangers beat North Andover in the title game of the Hillies Classic, making it 11-2 since the tough start.
Methuen plays the winner of Monday’s Xaverian-Algonquin Regional game.
“We are a tough, tough team,” said Sullivan. “This means a lot to us, winning in the state tournament. This is a big deal. We can’t wait for the next game.”
Andover finishes the season at 15-6.
“If somebody said we’d win 15 games back before the season I wouldn’t have believed them,” said Grams. “But we got some great pitching this year. We had a real close group. I can’t say enough about my seniors, leaving us with 28 wins over the last two seasons. That’s impressive.”
Methuen 3, Andover 1
Peter Aumais Park, Andover
Methuen (3)
Ronnal Marizan lf 4-0-1, Owen Kneeland 2b 3-1-1, Matt Papparlardo p/ss 1-0-1, Tavares pr 0-1-0, Owen Sullivan ss/p 4-0-1, Daremin Escano-Vargas rf 3-0-1, G’Andrey Canario 1b 3-0-0, T.J. Mullen dh 3-0-0, Drew Lachance c 3-1-1, Alex Santiago ph 0-1-0, Joey Pride cf 3-1-1, Totals 27-3-7
Andover (1)
Teddy Gibson 2b 3-0-1, Mason Rosner lf 4-0-1, Chase Lembo 3b 4-0-0, Jack Gruenberg 1b 4-0-0, Ryan Jaillet c 4-0-0, Chris Jaillet pf 2-0-1, Braeden Archambault rf 2-0-0, Alex Berman dh 2-0-0, John Bessette ss 2-1-0, Totals 26-1-3
M – 000 000 3 – 3
A – 000 100 0 – 1
RBI: M – Kneeland, Sullivan; A – Lembo
WP – Papparlardo; LP – C. Jallet
