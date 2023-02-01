Methuen High continued its spotless assault on dual-meet opposition, clinching the MVC title with a 39-33 win over Chelmsford High on Wednesday night.
The Rangers move to 30-0 on the season, locking down their first league championship since 2018.
“It’s an amazing feeling and awesome accomplishment,” said Ranger junior Dom Gangi. “I’ve dreamed of winning the MVC championship with Methuen since my freshman year. Having lost two years, one to Covid and one to injury, this was a huge goal this year.
“The fact that we are champs in one of the toughest conferences in Massachusetts is huge.”
In an extremely even battle, Methuen knew it had to pile up the points early, and the Rangers got it done with junior Joe Bolduc clinching the victory with a win by fall at 182 pounds.
“If I pinned, they couldn’t come back to beat us, even if they pinned out. I just went out there with confidence and did my thing,” said Bolduc, who finished the deal with 13 seconds left in the second period. “It feels pretty good to win the MVC.”
Antonio Rios kick-started the Rangers’ night with a back-and-forth 12-10 decision at 106 pounds.
Dom Gangi, Anthony DeMaio, Vincent Jimenez and Vinnie DeMaio added pins for the Rangers.
The Jimenez win was immense as he fought off his back a couple times to turn the tide and score the second-period win at 3:32.
Noah Beshara was another Ranger hero, scoring a 12-11 win at 145 on a takedown scored with four seconds on the clock, while Joe Tavares gritted out a tough, 5-2, decision at 120.
“Every year is a mystery. I don’t think we expected this. Week by week, we’ve just been getting better and better,” said Bolduc. “At every weight we have a solid kid in there that’s ready to fight. and they’re working hard at practice every day in practice.”
Methuen now looks to finish the season, hopefully remaining perfect in duals. Next Wednesday’s showdown Central could take on some serious historical significance.
“I definitely think we can get there,” said Bolduc.
