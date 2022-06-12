METHUEN — When all this started back in March, recent Methuen High grad Kylie Anthony had no idea how her senior softball season might play out.
Coach Jason Smith had two young, sophomore studs in the circle in Mackenzie Yirell and Ilene Rickard. Anthony was the third option.
There was no grousing. In fact, Anthony has ridden this current high in the run to the State Final Four with the best of them.
“She has been a tremendous teammate. She has been amazing,” said Smith. “She’s the loudest kid on the bench and wants this for everybody including herself. It’s been tough for sure, but she has absolutely made the best of it.”
Anthony could give lessons on the value of being a teammate first. Both Rickard and Yirrell point to her leadership as proof of Anthony’s value to these 18-5 Rangers.
“Kylie is there for us, it’s really nice,” said Rickard. “She hasn’t thrown as much as us, but she’s wicked supportive, and truly kind. She’s always there, cheering us on.”
Anthony delivered early in the year in the circle when her team was in dire need. A freak accident on the ice at gym class resulted in a Rickard concussion.
“I was skating, using one of those helpers, and a friend of mine pulled it away. I slipped and fell and hit the back of my head,” Rickard said.
Anthony stepped right in. For the year, she’s 4-0 with a 0.70 ERA.
“I knew it was a really good opportunity for me to get some innings and it was great just getting that experience to be out there,” Anthony said.
But her best work has come in the tutelage of the sophomores.
“I just try to do my best to support them. If they come off with a bad inning, I’m there for them,” said Anthony. “It’s nice having them, too. We all kind of relate to each other really well. I support them and they also support me.
“It’s not easy when you’re one of the older girls. I’ve taken the role of helping them and supporting them. I’m enjoying that role. As much as I wish I was out there, I still know my role is important, to not only support them on the mound but to support the rest of my team as well. You have to do what’s best for the team, and they’re rocking it out there.”
Anthony has plenty of life left in that arm, and her softball career will continue on down the road. Next fall, she heads to William Patterson University in New Jersey to study sports medicine and athletic training.
“I knew I wanted to go out from Massachusetts and spread my wings a little bit. I had been recommended by a coach from my tournament team,” said Anthony. “I went down there, and they had a spot for me to pitch.”
