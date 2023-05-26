HAVERHILL – For years, the Hillie Classic has brought joy to fans, players, and coaches within the Merrimack Valley. The tournament lands on Memorial Day weekend, and takes place at Haverhill Stadium.
On Friday afternoon, Methuen took on Tewksbury, and North Andover took on Lawrence. Three of these four teams are currently outside the state tournament picture, but these games mean so much to gain momentum heading into the final few games, and even next season.
Methuen led the entirety of the game, pouncing on Tewksbury pitcher Matt Cooke early on, and never looked back. Daremin Escano Vargas had a no-hitter going through five innings, and Matt Pappalardo and Ronnal Marizan were fantastic offensively, leading the Rangers to a 6-2 win.
Escano Vargas went 5.2 innings and struck out six, allowing only one hit. Marizan and Pappalardo, the two top hitters on the in the Rangers lineup, had a pair of hits and an RBI to power the attack.
The victory over Tewksbury clinches a spot into the MIAA state tournament for the first time in Methuen coach Cam Roper’s career, and moves the Rangers to 10-9 before the championship game Saturday evening.
“This is my first time as a coach qualifying, and it’s huge for our program,” said Roper. “Our guys have worked hard since day 1, and to start the year 1-7, to now being 9-2 in our last eleven games, it’s unreal. It’s impressive to think that we can finish the season with a record above .500.”
About thirty minutes after Methuen vs Tewksbury concluded, the Lancers and Scarlet Knights took the field at 6:30. North Andover took down Lawrence, 5-3, after two hours and 45 minutes.
Lawrence had its ace, Randy Espinal, on the mound, but failed to keep the lead in the sixth inning after Espinal was taken out. Trailing 3-1, the Knights scored four runs in the inning.
Josean Rios drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-2, and Cam Partridge, Michael Phelps and Jack Hawley had RBI singles in the rally.
Zach Goldman came in relief for North Andover, and never looked back, giving up no runs.
“Tonight was great, I wanted to pitch a good amount this year, and a performance like this is what I wish for,” said Goldman. “Being able to pitch four innings in a big tournament like this feels amazing.”
Tomorrow at 5:30, North Andover will take on Methuen in the Pena Division Championship Game, and it’s safe to say that both sides are extremely excited for the matchup.
“It’s huge to get here, and it’s awesome to see us here after where we were in the middle of the season,” said North Andover coach Todd Dulin. “It’s always a blast playing against a team like Methuen.”
