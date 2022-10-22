METHUEN – Coming in off of two straight losses, Methuen High needed something good to happen, and the Rangers got.
Piling up 42 points in the first half alone, Methuen knocked off Lawrence, 56-24, to improve to 5-2 on the season.
The Lancers, now 0-6, fought hard for as long as they could and trailed, 28-24, with two minutes left before the half, but a pair of Methuen scores late in the half ended any Lancer thoughts of a shocker.
Josh Kwakye raced 65 yards to score with 1:47 left in the half. Then, Alex Guzman picked off an ill-advised Lawrence pass at 1:33, and that really hurt as Drew Eason found Kian Greeley on an 8-yard TD strike to make it 42-24 at the break.
That was Drew’s third TD connection of the half as he also tossed a pair to Anesti Touma, one for 10 and the other for 10 yards.
The junior QB also ran for a score, a 13-yarder, and handed off to his little brother, Shane, who exploded for 91 yards and the score.
Lawrence, of course, remained feisty.
Julian Rosario and Frendy Soler connected on touchdown passes for 50 and 11 yards.
Rosario added two more TD passes in the second quarter, a 32-yarder to Yorlando Tilleria and a 15-yarder to Jayzius Perez.
But the lack of a reliable kicking game cost the Lancers points. Instead of being tied at 28 apiece, or maybe even having the lead if they were successful, the Lancers failed on four straight two-point conversions and trailed, 28-24.
And the final two minutes of the half, as noted, kept Methuen comfortably on top.
“Coach (Tom Ryan) was saying pretty much that we were doing our job on offense. We just had to keep our heads and game, and stay composed, don’t take stupid penalties, things like that,” said Drew Eason. “I think we did that.”
Defensively, the Rangers were much more on point after the break.
Joe Jean had a pair of sacks and Dom Cutuli had a late interception.
“We can score a lot of points offensively. We’ve got a lot of weapons when we’re clicking on all cylinders,” said coach Ryan. “We can do a lot of things offensively. Defensively, we’ve got to clean some things up. We did some things in the first half that were uncharacteristic of us, so we need to work harder in practice to fix those mistakes.”
Shane Eason added a 50-yard TD in the third, and the Rangers got one more late score to finish things off.
Omar Aboutoui was a perfect 8 for 8 on PAT kicks for the Rangers, who now venture into the MVC small and host North Andover on Friday night.
