METHUEN — With the shot at an instant-classic win over perhaps the most legendary football powerhouse in Massachusetts withing its grasp, Methuen delivered a storybook finish.
And locking down one of the most memorable victories in Ranger football history — three times over — was JP Muniz.
“We called a play we hadn’t called in weeks,” said Muniz. “Drew (Eason) threw the ball where only I could catch it. I knew I had it 100%. Once I felt it in my hands, I knew I wasn’t letting it go.”
The 12-yard touchdown pass from Eason to Muniz gave Methuen the lead with 3:55 left in the game, then Muniz intercepted a pair of passes in the closing moments to give the No. 8 Rangers a 25-22 win over No. 9 Everett on Friday night in the first round of the Division 1 tournament.
“This means so much to all of us,” said Eason, whose mother and father were graduates of Everett High School. “We came in as the underdog on our turf, and came out with the win. I heard stories from my parents about Everett, but they told me they bleed Methuen Blue now. It was amazing.”
Legendary Everett (8-1) entered the contest undefeated, but traveled to Methuen (7-2) due to strength of schedule. With the win, the Rangers advance to the Division 1 quarterfinals, and will travel to top-seeded Franklin (8-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We said all week, ‘Why not us?’” said Ranger receiver/defensive back Alex Borrelli. “People always seem to pick against us, but we did what we had to do. We came out, played a great game and we got the win. We overcame adversity, and got it done.”
Everett grabbed the lead with 1:28 left in the first quarter, but Methuen responded with a 20-yard Omar Aboutoui field goal. The Rangers took the lead with 3:26 to go before halftime when Eason connected with Will McKinnon on a 55-yard touchdown and led 9-7 at the break.
The Crimson Tide took the lead back just 0:54 into the third quarter, but Methuen struck back with a 16-play drive that ate up 8:15 of game time and ended when Muniz plunged into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run.
But back came Everett with a touchdown four plays into the fourth quarter to take a 22-16 lead.
“There were a few times when I thought we were ready to pack it in, but the kids showed so much resiliency,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “It was a miraculous performance. We were undersized and undermanned, and our kids didn’t care.”
Eason opened the following drive with a 14-yard completion to Braedan Carter and a 36-yard completion to Jason Silverio. After leaving the game for two plays following a shot to the head, Eason faked a run, then saw Muniz open for the game-winning score with 3:55 left in the game.
“We run a fake run play, designed to be a jump pass to JP,” said Eason, who finished with 249 passing yards. “I thought I overthrew him a little, so I was nervous. He came down and made a nice back-shoulder catch. He made a huge play.”
Muniz ended Everett’s ensuing possession with an interception. Then, after a Methuen turnover on downs, intercepted another Everett pass with 1:14 left to lock down the win.
“That was just reading the quarterback and knowing where he was looking,” said Muniz. “That second interception felt incredible, hearing the guys and the crowd scream and cheer so loud, It was the best feeling.
Anesti Touma and Borrelli each added a sack, Shane Eason made a key tackle in the red zone, and Muniz knocked down a pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
“Everett’s an amazing program, but we came out on top today,” said Muniz. “It’s amazing that we are moving on. I’m already hyped for next week. I’m ready.”
Methuen 25, Everett 22
Everett (8-1): 7 0 7 8 — 22
Methuen (7-2): 0 9 8 8 — 25
Division 1 First Round
First Quarter
E — Jayden Clerveaux 62 run (Kevin Ruiz kick), 1:28
Second Quarter
M — Omar Aboutoui 20 field goal, 9:04
M — Will McKinnon 55 pass from Drew Eason (rush failed), 3:26
Third Quarter
E — Clerveaux 82 run (Ruiz kick), 11:06
M — JP Muniz 2 run (Jason Silverio rush), 2:51
Fourth Quarter
E — Cam Mohamed 10 run (Clerveaux rush), 10:37
M — Muniz 12 pass from Eason (Muniz rush), 3:55
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (30-70) — JP Muniz 17-58, Drew Eason 11-7, Xander Silva 2-5; Everett (20-252) — Jayden Clerveaux 10-176, Richie Malloy 3-27, Cam Mohamed 3-29, Karmarri Ellerbe 4-20
PASSING: Methuen — Drew Eason 19-28-1, 249, Will McKinnon 1-1-0, 25, Jason Silverio 1-1-0, 5; Everett — Ellerbe 4-13-2, 41
RECEIVING: Methuen — McKinnon 2-70, Silverio 6-94, Braeden Carter 7-61, Muniz 2-27, Anesti Touma 3-19, Shane Eason 1-8; Everett — Ismael Zamor 2-36, Fabieri Fabert 1-4, Mohamed 1-1
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.