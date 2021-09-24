LOWELL – For the second week in a row, the Methuen Rangers found themselves with a fourth quarter lead and their second win of the season within reach.
This time, they sealed the deal.
Quarterback Drew Eason threw for 226 yards (21-for-27) and three touchdowns to lead the Rangers (2-1) to a 34-25 win over Lowell High, Friday night at Cawley Stadium.
JP Muniz added a touchdown pass of his own on a halfback option, but it was his 7-yard touchdown run with 4:24 left in the game that slammed the door on the pesky Red Raiders (0-3).
Methuen Head Coach Tom Ryan said he was pleased to get the road win but said it was not his club’S best performance.
“It was a sloppy game. We had a lot of penalties, didn’t take advantage of some opportunities,” said Ryan. “Defensively, we gave up some big plays. We have things we need to work on.”
At the top of that list will be run defense. Lowell rolled up 257 yards on the ground, led by Aaron Morris. The senior rushed for 147 yards on 12 carries, including a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Morris also hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Raiders’ quarterback Evan Seng early in the fourth quarter, pulling Lowell to within 28-25 with 7:34 to play.
But unlike last week’s gut-wrenching 36-35 loss to Marshfield, the Rangers refused to let this game slip away.
The Rangers regained control on their next possession. Freshman Shane Eason gave his team exceptional field position with a 52-yard kickoff return to the Lowell 34-yard line. Six plays later, Muniz ripped through a gaping hole on the right side for the score. The PAT failed and Methuen had to settle for a nine-point lead.
Lowell’s last chance evaporated at the Methuen 15-yard line, with a defensive stand by the Rangers and a missed field goal attempt from 32 yards by Lowell’s Blake Ramos.
“We have some excellent playmakers on this team and in the fourth quarter, we made the plays when we needed to,” said Ryan.
Drew Eason, just a sophomore, continues to improve rapidly. He guided the Rangers’ offense with precision and once again didn’t throw an interception. His first touchdown pass of the game, a 26-yard strike to Andrew Wannaphong, gave Methuen an early 7-0 lead.
Seng tied the game for Lowell on a 7-yard TD run but Methuen regained the advantage early in the second quarter with a bit of trickery. Muniz took a pitch to the right and connected with a wide-open Will McKinnon to make it 14-7.
But Lowell, which upset the Rangers last year in Methuen, wasn’t going away. A highlight reel 48-yard scoring run by Morris tied the game at 14-all.
What the Raiders didn’t have was a way to stop Eason. A 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Anesti Tuoma put the Rangers on top, 21-14 with just 50 seconds to play in the half. It might have gone into halftime that way, but for a 55-yard gallop by Morris that set up a 35-yard field goal by Ramos on the final play of the half.
Eason made it a hat trick with his third touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter, hitting Braeden Carter from 20 yards out to make it 28-17.
While the Methuen defense had a hard time stopping the run, they made a pair of big plays in the first half in the secondary. An interception by Carter stymied one Lowell drive at midfield. Abe Chiocca added a fumble recovery when he ripped the ball out of John Tobon’s hands after a 25-yard completion.
Methuen returns to action Friday night against MVC rival Haverhill.
Methuen 34, Lowell 25
Methuen (2-1): 7 14 7 6 — 34
Lowell (0-3): 7 10 0 8 — 25
First Quarter
METH – Andrew Wannaphong 26 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 6:42
LOW – Evan Seng 7 run (Black Ramos kick), :55
Second Quarter
METH – Will McKinnon 13 pass from JP Muniz (Aboutoui kick), 10:55
LOW – Aaron Morris 48 run (Ramos kick), 7:40
METH – Anesti Touma 20 pass from Eason (Aboutoui kick), :50
LOW – Ramos 35 field goal, :00
Third Quarter
METH – Braeden Carter 7 pass from Eason (Aboutoui kick), 4:54
Fourth Quarter
LOW – Morris 51 pass from Seng (Jaedyn Sim rush) :7:34
METH – Muniz 7 run (kick failed), 4:24
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: METHUEN (21-74) — JP Muniz 17-52, Drew Eason 3-24, Alex Borrelli 1- minus 2; LOWELL (34-257) – Aaron Morris 12-147, Jaedyn Sim 5-38, Blake Ramos 9-33, Evan Seng 5-11, Anthony Rivera 2-11, Aiden Millinazzo 1-8
PASSING: METHUEN – Drew Eason 21-27-0-226, JP Muniz 1-1-0-13; LOWELL – Evan Seng 4-11-1-113
RECEIVING: METHUEN – Braeden Carter 6-74, Anesti Tuoma 5-50, Jason Silverio 5-37, Muniz 3-34; LOWELL — Morris 2-58, John Tobon 1-25, Travis VanDinter 1-30
