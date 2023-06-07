A pair of long balls and some brilliant pitching were more than enough to earn Methuen softball an upset, and an Elite 8 date with an archrival.
Lea Lynch and Ella Hayes each went deep, and that was plenty of offense for Rangers ace Mackenzie Yirrell, who spun a gem to lead No. 9 Methuen to a thrilling 3-1 victory over host No. 8 Bridgewater-Raynham in the Division 1 Round of 16 on Wednesday.
“The team is so thrilled,” said Methuen coach Jason Smith. “This was a really great ballgame. It was a tight one the entire way. They were no time to relax. The girls really showed a lot of heart today. They could have gotten down when we fell behind early, but they stuck with it and gutted out the win.”
The victory sends the Rangers (15-7) to the Round of 8, where they will face a very familiar foe — top-seeded Central Catholic (21-1) on Friday at 4 p.m. The location was TBA.
After making the trek of nearly an hour and a half from Methuen to Bridgewater, the Rangers saw the hosts jump ahead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. But Methuen was more than ready to fight back.
In the top of the third, Lynch tied it up with a bomb of a home run down the left field line. She nearly added a second homer an inning later, but it turned out to be a very deep sacrifice fly that plated Bella Monsanto for the go-ahead run.
Hayes then added some breathing room for the Rangers, hitting her home run to make it 3-1 in the sixth.
“Leah hit an absolute rope down the left field line that hooked inside the foul pole,” said Smith. “She got a good piece of the one in the fourth, but it was good enough for a sacrifice fly. Then Ella gave us some cushion with a shot to dead center field. That was huge.”
Three runs was plenty for Yirrell. The sophomore allowed just four hits and struck out six, never allowing a true threat after that first inning run.
“Mackenzie threw the ball extremely well,” said Smith. “I have a lot of respect for their pitcher, but Mackenzie matched her today, the way she performed in the circle. Against an extremely challenging lineup, Mackenzie moved the ball extremely well, and was rock solid the entire game. She threw an absolute gem.”
Methuen will now face off against a Central Catholic team that it fell to twice in the regular season.
“It’s great that it’s this far into the tournament,” said Smith. “You don’t want to play a team in your conference early in the tournament. We’re excited to be playing another game, and if we have the same energy and enthusiasm that was had today, that’s a very good starting point.”
ANDOVER, NORTH ANDOVER TEAMS FALL SHORT
It was a tough day for a pair of Andover High squads.
The No. 8-seeded Golden Warrior girls tennis team fell to No. 9 Winchester 5-0 in the Division 1 Round of 16.
Meanwhile, the No. 11 Andover boys lacrosse team lost to No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury 16-10 in the Division 1 Round of 16.
“A great season with lots of amazing memories,” the team’s Twitter page posted after the game. “Thank you Seniors!”
The North Andover girls lacrosse team met a similar fate. The No. 15 Scarlet Knights fell to No. 2 Wellesley 14-8 in the Division 1 Round of 16.
“We fought hard but fell short,” the team’s Twitter page posted after the game. “Thank you to our 8 seniors for their dedication these past 4 years.”
Also eliminated was the Pelham boys lacrosse team. The No. 3 Pythons lost to No. 2 Campbell 8-0 in the Division III semifinals.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.