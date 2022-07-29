Five months removed from the end of his breakout season with Methuen High hockey, Owen Kneeland is ready to test himself against competition from across the United States and beyond — in the elite Hockey Night in Boston tournament.
“I’m really excited,” said Kneeland. “I see this as a means to measure my abilities against some of the other top players from Massachusetts, New England and around the country. I’m thrilled to represent Methuen High School and coach (Bill) Blackwell’s hockey program.”
The Rangers incoming senior will lead the North Shore squad in the 48th annual Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase, which opened play on Thursday and will end with the title game on Sunday. His team is coached by former Haverhill High standout and ex-Andover High boys head coach Chris Kuchar, now the head coach at Malden Catholic.
The Hockey Night in Boston tournament is made up of 22 teams, featuring players from across the United States — from as far away as California, Alaska and Arizona — and throughout Canada. This comes after the tournament was limited to primarily New England competitors the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
After HNIB was held at the Haverhill Valley Forum in 2019 and 2021 and the Salem (N.H.) Icenter in 2020, the venue has moved to the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center this winter.
“My goals are just to take the tournament one game at a time, focus on each moment, work hard and play my game,” said Kneeland. “I think the greatest challenge is finding the chemistry with players you’ve never played with before, as well as playing against players that are a couple years older than me.
“I mean, it’s different (playing in Worcester), versus playing in Haverhill and Salem which felt like playing at home. But nothing changes with the new location. The focus remains the same.”
Kneeland is coming off a huge junior season for the Rangers. He scored 15 goals, added a team-high 18 assist, and was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual Country League Division 3 Player of the Year. He tallied his first career hat trick in a win over Amesbury.
In three varsity seasons, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Kneeland — who played on the same line as his brother Noah last season — has tallied 21 career goals.
“Owen plays offense and defense for us depending on the score, and we count on him to score key goals,” said coach Bill Blackwell during the winter.
Added Kneeland: “My greatest strengths as a hockey player are my skating and hockey IQ, which allow me to play forward or defense depending on what coach Blackwell needs.”
Kneeland’s success last winter helped Methuen match its most wins (12-7-2) for the program in at least 15 years.
“To me, its was a huge step in the right direction for the program,” said Kneeland, who is also a starting outfielder/infielder and captain-elect for the Methuen baseball team. There were a lot of great memories to go along with that season. But as of now, that year is in the past. It’s all about taking that next step and shifting the focus to next year, and how we as a team can build upon last year’s performance.”
But first, he wants to win a Hockey Night in Boston title.
“I’m hoping to help the North Shore team make a run in the tournament,” he said, “put some points on the board, learn a few things to develop my game and have a little fun in the process.”
