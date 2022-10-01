HAVERHILL -- On a cold Friday night at Haverhill Stadium, the Methuen Rangers looked to advance to 4-0 for the first time since 2019. The opponent in their way: The Haverhill Hillies.
Methuen’s offense paved the way to a decisive, 49-20, victory.
Almost immediately, star quarterback Drew Eason threw a 85-yard dot to Xander Silva to go up, 6-0.
Drew’s younger brother, Shane Eason, rushed in the next TD from 10 yards out, and Omar Aboutoui’s kick put Methuen up 13-0 only five minutes into the game.
On the night, the Eason brothers combined for a total of six TDs, with Drew scoring four and Shane two.
“We play hard in all three phases of the game,” said Rangers coach Tom Ryan. “Our offense certainly at times is really good, on defense we attack, and on special teams we look good. We played great on all three aspects tonight.”
With a little under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Drew Eason threw a nice pass to Anesti Touma to put Methuen up 21-0 with Shane scoring on the two-point conversion.
The Hillies found some life heading into the second quarter.
One week after a spectacular defensive performance with two interceptions, Devin Carreiro caught a 17-yard TD pass from James Farrell. Max Graham’s PAT kick made it 21-7.
Shane Eason’s 50-yard punt return touchdown was a crusher for Haverhill, which trailed 28-7 at the half.
The teams traded scores in the third. Hillie captain Brian Dumont broke in for an 11-yard TD, and Drew Eason answering with a 19-yard hookup to Aiden O’Shaughnessy, making it 35-13.
Matt McCormick put things away for good with an interception return for a TD to end the third.
Each team scored in the fourth with Drew Eason’s 10-yard keeper ending his night and Farrell hitting speedster Adrian Sarrette on a 50-yard connection.
Coach Tim O’Connor was hoping for a little more to show the Hillie faithful, who showed up in droves on Friday night.
“Haverhill has always supported their football team, whether it's a win or a loss,” said O’Connor. “I appreciate all of them for it, and I wish we could have given them more to celebrate about tonight.”
Methuen is now 4-0, with a matchup at home against undefeated Andover on Friday night. Haverhill drops to 1-3, heading into Lawrence next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.