METHUEN — Time after time, it seemed Methuen-Tewksbury was on the verge of taking command Thursday night.
But whether it was a shot ringing off a post, a stick in just the right spot to break up an attack or a brilliant save, the puck simply wasn’t going the Red Rangers’ way.
“We battled hard,” said Methuen-Tewksbury head coach Sarah Doucette. “The puck just didn’t bounce our way tonight. I thought we had a few good opportunities, but we hit some posts. and credit to Wilmington, they made some very big plays.”
After falling behind by two goals, No. 11 Methuen-Tewksbury dominated nearly two full periods of play. The Red Rangers, however, couldn’t find the tying goal, and fell to No. 22 Stoneham-Wilmington 2-1 in the Division 1 Round of 32 (first round) at Methuen High.
The Red Rangers finished the season 8-9-4, while Stoneham-Wilmington (9-11-1) advances to face Shrewsbury in the Round of 16.
“I thought we carried the momentum for a lot of the game,” said Doucette, whose squad owned a 28-12 shot advantage for the game. “We just weren’t getting the puck bounces, and they were playing some very strong defense. It just wasn’t our night tonight.”
Methuen-Tewksbury trailed 1-0 after one period. The Red Rangers’ best chance to score came with just over two minutes to go in the period, when a Wilmington defender dove to knock away a rebounded that had deflected towards an open net.
Stoneham-Wilmington made it 2-0 just 30 seconds into the second period, and squashed a few more Methuen-Tewksbury chances to start the period.
But with 2:37 to go in the second, Red Ranger Jessica Driscoll got the puck near the corner, eluded a defender then took a shot from outside the faceoff circle that found it’s way past the goalie to make it 2-1. Riley Sheehan and Breena Lawrence picked up the assists.
“They are a very good team,” said Stoneham-Wilmington co-head coach John Lapiana. “The goal Methuen scored was big. We saw it coming. Once she released the puck, we knew we were in trouble. But after that, (Driscoll) hit the post twice and we got some puck luck. But you need a little luck to beat a very good team in the playoffs.”
Methuen-Tewksbury came out flying in the third period, dominating the puck and the pace of play. The Red Rangers fired shot after shot at Wilmington goalie Maddie Sainato, but time and again were turned away by a few outstanding saves.
With two minutes left, the Red Rangers we’re whistled for a penalty, but continued to apply pressure. With 0:50 left, they pulled their goalie, but could manage just one strong chance, and Sainato was able to stretch in front of an open net to kick the puck away.
“We have a very young team with some strong seniors, and it took a while to find that balance this year,” said Doucette, whose Red Rangers opened the season 1-5-2 before winning 7 of 11 to finish the regular season. “We figured it out, and this team has a lot to be proud of. I hope our young girls learn from this year, and we keep going in the right direction.”
Stoneham-Wilmington 2, Methuen-Tewksbury 1
Wilmington (9-11-1): 1 1 0 — 2
Methuen (8-9-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Division 1 Round of 32
Goals: M/T — Jessica Driscolll S/W — Lily MacKenzie, Ava Krasco
Assists: M/T — Riley Sheehan and Breena Lawrence; S/W — Kaylee Cronin 2, MacKenzie, Krasco
Saves: M/T — Michelle Kusmaul 10; S/W — Maddie Sainato 27
