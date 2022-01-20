METHUEN — After nearly two full periods of stellar play, Wednesday night turned into a heartbreaker for the Methuen-Tewksbury girls hockey team.
With under a minute to play in regulation, and the Red Rangers on the power play and controlling the puck, Acton-Boxboro came up with a steal, broke down ice and scored the go-ahead goal with 0:44 left.
A final desperation rush by Methuen-Tewksbury was broken up, and the hosts fell 2-1.
“We’ve gotten a lot better than the last time we played them,” said Red Rangers (2-6-2) coach Sarah (Oteri) Doucette. “The last time (1-0 loss), I think A-B dominated a little bit. This game was pretty back-and-forth, and I think we had the slight edge. But we have to toughen up at the end of games and make fewer mistakes, because good, experienced teams are going to take advantage of that.”
Acton-Boxboro (7-1-0) controlled play throughout the first period, but Methuen-Tewksbury goalie Michelle Kusmaul (28 saves) kept her team in the game with a few brilliant saves.
First, Kusmaul kicked away a shot with her left pad to stop an odd rush, then used her blocker to redirect a shot off the post and away. Later in the period, the senior used her stick and left pad to stop a point-blank shot, then again utilized her blocker to knock away a slap shot that made its way through traffic.
“Michelle has been keeping us in a lot of games,” said Doucette. “She’s made a lot of big saves when we’ve needed her to make big saves. She has really been a point of confidence for us.
But the Colonials did grab a 1-0 lead on a goal with 3:02 left in the first.
Methuen came out far more aggressive in the second period, possessing the puck and drawing a pair of power plays.
After a few attempts were turned away, the Red Rangers grabbed the lead with 4:14 left in the period. Brenna Lawrence hauled in the rebound behind the net off a Jessica Driscoll shot and snuck the puck between the post and the goalie’s right skate for a wrap-around goal.
“I think, in the first period, we were reflecting on that first game,” said Doucette. “Then we realized we’ve gotten a lot better and could play with them. We made some confidence adjustments.”
Kusmaul then continued to step up, somehow turning away a point-blank shot with 0:32 left in the second.
She then started the third with a bang, stopping a fierce slap shot with her body, then going to the ice to grab the rebound in the opening minute. Kusmaul added a game-saving save on a breakaway with 3:04 left.
Methuen-Tewksbury managed a few strong shots on goal, and created a few flurries in front of the Acton-Boxboro net, but each time couldn’t finish the chances.
The Red Rangers went on the power play with just over a minute left, but the Colonials came up with the steal and the shorthanded winner.
“We showed some growth,” said Oteri. “But it’s time we start finding ways to win these close games, because we have been in every game, but we have to find ways to win them.”
Acton-Boxboro 2, Methuen 1
Acton-Boxboro (7-1-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Methuen (2-6-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: M/T — Breena Lawrence; A-B — Erin Gamble, Cailey Ryan
Assists: M/T — Jessica Driscoll; A-B — Rebecca Kniker, Ryan
Saves: M/T — Michelle Kusmaul 28; A-B — Claire Bukowski 24
