Methuen High volleyball's stellar fall came to a close on Tuesday night.
Despite 15 kills and 10 digs from Sam Driend, the No. 8-seeded Rangers fell to No. 9 Winchester 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) in the Division 1 Round of 16 at Methuen High School.
"I couldn't be more proud of this team for the things they accomplished this season," said Methuen head coach Matt Twomey. "Winchester is a strong team who can punish you with power, and they did a very good job of keeping us out of our system all night.
"We couldn't afford to have an off game against a great opponent, and unfortunately we did. We weren't really able to find a rhythm and that hurt us tonight."
Winchester (20-2) advances to the Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinals), to face top-seeded Newton North. Methuen closes out its season 19-3.
Leading the way for the Rangers, in addition to Dreiden, were Sydney Chalupa, who scored team-highs in service points (10) and blocks (5) and Ariana Baez (team-high 11 assists).
The Rangers tied the school record for wins in the season, and tied for the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title with rival Andover High.
"This team played a tough schedule and came through almost every match as the best team on the court," said Twomey. "They finished above what we focused on accomplishing and that is really a testament to how hard these young ladies worked all season.
"We are losing some great players, but have some great players waiting for their turn and we hope to continue to be competitive once again next season."
Winchester 3, Methuen 0
Division 1 Round of 16
Kills: Sam Driend 15
Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 5
Assists: Ariana Baez 11
Service points (aces): Chalupa 10 (1)
Digs: Driend 10
Winchester (20-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen (19-3): 19 17 18 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.