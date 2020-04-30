Methuen’s Conway picked in NWHL Draft
Methuen’s Amanda Conway was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NWHL Draft — the first pick of the fourth round — by the Connecticut Whale on Wednesday.
“It was a very exciting moment for me and my family,” said Conway. “I had been in contact with Connecticut, but I didn’t know they were going to draft me. I found out alongside everyone else on Twitter.”
In March, Conway was named the NCAA Division 3 women’s hockey Player of the Year. In four seasons with Norwich University, Conway set school records in career goals (116 in 111 games) and points (188). That after she scored 204 goals in three seasons for Methuen-Tewksbury (2012-15).
“I’m really excited to have been picked by Connecticut,” said Conway. “I’m talking with them about signing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.