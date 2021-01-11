Calvin Kattar, Methuen born-and-bred, a decent high school wrestler, a retired MMA fighter at 25, is now a world champion contender.
Who would’ve thunk it?
Well, more people than you might realize. In fact, some important ones in Calvin’s life.
Kattar is preparing for one of the most anticipated mixed martial arts fights of the winter. It’s against former UFC featherweight champion and much ballyhooed, Max Holloway, on national TV (ABC, 3 p.m.) this Saturday nearly 7,000 miles away on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mentally tough
There have been signs that this Methuen “kid” was built for this moment.
“I’d always play little mental games with my three kids when they were younger and I remember once asking them how long they could put an ice cube on their foreheads,” recalled his father, Jamie Kattar.
“My oldest daughter, Kylee, says she could do it for 10 seconds. Then my next son, Jamison, says ‘I can do it for 20 seconds.’“All of a sudden, little Calvin says, ‘I can do 100 seconds.’”
Well, dad skipped the first two kids and went right to Calvin, then about 8-years old.
Next thing Jamie knew the clock hit 100 seconds and Calvin, eyes in a trance-like state looking straight ahead, wasn’t done yet. Calvin, with water dripping all over his face, lasts another 20 or so seconds.
“We were all amazed,” said Jamie. “But that was Calvin. He had a mental toughness, a laser focus, that wasn’t normal.”
Calvin’s ascension up the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ladder has been anything but normal.
Wouldn’t quit
Calvin’s foray in the fighting business probably started his freshman year at Methuen High when he went out for the wrestling team.
“I remembered talking to him before his first practice, telling him how tough the sport was, especially practices,” said Jamie, who had tried but quit the sport when he was in high school. “I said ‘You’ve got to give it at least one week.’
“So when I drive to pick him up after the first practice, I was prepared for the worst. And as soon as he jumps in the car, he says, ‘I love it!’”
For those people that would expect Calvin, now 32, was a superstar from the get-go, a state champion, they would be wrong.
Calvin, who weighed about 115 pounds as a wrestling neophyte, took his lumps.
Not only is the Merrimack Valley Conference one of the meccas for New England wrestling, but most had experience as early elementary school.
“The first couple of years, Calvin was learning how to wrestle,” said his high school coach at Methuen, Bill James.
“It really wasn’t until his senior year that he had started to figure things out technically. He was tough as nails. That was never a problem.
“Going into his senior year, he put the extra work in at ‘The Barn’ (then in Danville, N.H.) with other top area wrestlers. Then he showed promise.”
If Calvin had started in fifth or sixth grade?
“He would’ve been unbelievable,” said Coach James. “Easily a New England champion, an all-time great. Easily.”
Calvin ended his career finishing fifth in the Division 1 state tournament.
“Was it humbling? Yes,” said Calvin. “But I improved so much and realized really near the next of my high school career how technical the sport was. It was a learning experience.”
Calvin ended up going to Middlesex Community College and came back as a volunteer assistant for a few years to help James and the Methuen High program.
Early MMA success
Within a year of graduating, Calvin gave mixed martial arts a try. He started out hot with three knockouts before running into a choke hold in the first round.
Over six years, Kattar posted an impressive 14-2 record, including eight wins by either knockout or submission. But something was missing — a living wage and an opportunity to fight in the sport’s top level, UFC.
So, he decided to retire at 25 and give MMA promotions a try.
“I was frustrated, for one, because the opportunities weren’t coming with the UFC,” said Kattar. “And I had always thought about promotions and having my own business.”
The promoting was great. He did make some money. He enjoyed the decision-making process.
But there was one big problem after two years away: Calvin missed fighting. He missed the workouts. And, he decided, he would do whatever it took to get that shot with the UFC.
It was a meeting with Tyson Chartier, a former MMA fighter in New England, who was managing and coaching an up-and-comer named Rob Font at the time. It changed everything.
“When I first took over, Calvin it was clear he was good (at 14-2 at the time), but he could never get over the hump,” recalled Chartier. “So, that first workout we had, I threw him in the cage with Tony Martin, one of the toughest guys around at 155 pounds.
“Most guys that go against Tony don’t last long, faking an injury or whatever. But Calvin gave it to Tony for three rounds. He stayed in his face. And he never complained. It was an eye-opener for me that Calvin was tough enough for this.”
The 'Grassshopper'
Calvin’s mom, Sandy, says she couldn’t have predicted any of this. But there were signs early on.
In fact, she nicknamed him “Grasshopper,” after the cerebral Dennis Carradine character on the 1970s TV show “Kung Fu.”
“Calvin just had a way about him, even as a boy,” said Sandy, who owns Humble Healings in Haverhill.
“I would bounce things off him and he always was level-headed.
“I remember one of his cousins, Jesse, who is about a six years older, coming over to me saying, ‘I can’t believe I go to my younger nephew for advice.’ There’s a wisdom he has always had and I believe it’s why he has been able to do this.”
¢¢¢
E-MAIL: bburt@eagletribune.com
Kattar fighting on live TV
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking forward to this one.
Methuen’s Calvin Kattar is taking on former world champ Max Holloway as the main event Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.
Kattar is an up-and-comer, competing on the world’s biggest stage on mixed martial arts, while Holloway is one of the most popular and experienced in the sport.
Holloway had eight straight championship bouts before this one. Holloway lost the last two bouts, both controversial, to current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.
Kattar is ranked as the No. 6 contender while Holloway is No. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.