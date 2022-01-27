Miana Caraballo wants the record.
The Methuen High senior has her sights firmly set on the track mark set more than 20 years before she was born.
“My goal to break the school record for the mile indoors, then to do it again during outdoor season,” said Caraballo. “This has been my goal since I started senior year and now that I’m just seconds away, I want it more than ever!”
With her 5:12.65 personal record she ran two weeks ago — dropping a whopping 12 seconds off her PR — Caraballo is just a few seconds off the Methuen mile record of 5:09, set by Chris DiZoglio way back in 1983.
“I’m very close to achieving my goal of breaking the record,” she said. “I’m very determined to break it and leave my mark before I graduate. I’m always telling coach (Kevin) Alliette that I’ll do whatever it takes to become stronger and faster to not only break the school record, but also to make it a time that will last a while and hopefully no one else will beat.”
The record would be another accomplishment in a stellar career for the UMass Lowell recruit.
In addition to the mile, Caraballo also has her eyes set on the Ranger 2-mile record. Her personal best of 11:15, run at All-States last spring, is closing in on another of DiZoglio’s school records (11:06.9). Just weeks ago, Caraballo added a 3:11 in the 1,000.
That after she earned All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in cross country in the fall, placing fourth at Division 1 states (18:30.6).
“Miana leads the MVC in the 1,000, the mile and the two mile,” said Alliette. “She works hard everyday, listens to directions about training and racing, and always strives to be her best. Miana is coachable and it is the hope that the rest of the team (boys and girls) can see what is possible when you put your mind to something and follow through with it. UMass Lowell is getting a great one in Miana and the sky is the limit.”
Hate turns into love
Distance running wasn’t always a passion for Caraballo. In fact, early on, she hated it.
“My mother signed me up for ‘Girls On The Run’ in middle school,” she said. “I didn’t really enjoy running, I actually hated running, so I never thought I would actually participate in track or cross country in high school.
“Freshman year came around and I had my mind set on doing basketball and softball, like I had been doing in middle school, but no fall sport. My mother told me I had to do something in the fall so that’s when I got into cross country and realized I had some sort of talent for running.”
Becoming a star
After knee problems and the COVID-19 pandemic derailed her sophomore year, Caraballo broke out as a star as a junior.
She started by earning Eagle-Tribune girls cross country MVP, placing first in all eight dual meets.
Then, in spring track, she excelled in the 2-mile, placing third at MVCs (11:36.10), third at the Division 1 North meet (11:23.03) and ninth at All-States (11:15.99).
So far this indoor season, she’s won the 2-mile at the MSTCA Distance Classic (11:31.92) and was second at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational (11:17.30). She took second in the mile (5:29.73) at the MSTCA Winter Festival Large School Invitational. She ran her huge mile PR of 5:12.65 in an MVC Meet on Jan. 12.
“On the last straight-away (of the PR) I gave it all I had left,” she remembered. “Once I knew I ran 5:12 I put my arms up with joy and screamed ‘I did it,’ because I was just so happy and proud of myself. I really fought with all my might for what I wanted which was first and a PR.”
Caraballo will next run for UMass Lowell, where former Methuen stars including Ben Pare have excelled and fellow Ranger senior Freddy Coleman is also headed. But she has a few goals to accomplish first.
“My goals are to break the school records,” she said, “but also to make nationals for the mile and 2-mile. I also want to make it to nationals for the (sprint medley relay) with my team. My last goal is to be first in the MVC for the mile, 2-mile and 1,000.”
