WORCESTER — They captured the hearts of fans throughout the Merrimack Valley for the past month and a half.
With the electric pitcher Daremin Escano Vargas starting on the bump, and with Owen Sullivan available out of the bullpen, the Rangers felt optimistic about their chances of moving onto the Division 1 state championship game.
But, at Fitton Field on the campus of Holy Cross, the magical run for Methuen came to an end at the hands of No. 1 Franklin, 4-0, on Tuesday night.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of this team, I truly can’t describe it,” said Methuen head coach Cam Roper. “This is the best baseball team in Methuen history, and they just fought extremely hard against the standard of public high school baseball in Massachusetts. We didn’t get the big hit we needed, and that was the deciding factor tonight.”
From the beginning of the game, things just were not going Methuen’s way. Escano Vargas struggled with the strike zone early and the Panthers took advantage of that.
A single from captain Elsig Chin began the two-out rally for Franklin, before a wild pitch got Franklin on the board. Then, after the bases were loaded, seven-hitter Tyler Bellan walked, scoring Northeastern commit Henry DiGiorgio, and giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Methuen then had runners on first and second to begin the second inning, before a diving catch from Franklin left fielder Rex Cinelli stole all momentum the Rangers had brewing. This was the beginning of the many key opportunities that Methuen could not take advantage of.
Franklin added another run in the third inning after a Rangers fielder’s choice.
The Rangers had another key opportunity to score in the fifth, but were unable to take advantage with two runners on. In the bottom of the inning, a sac fly RBI from No. 5 hitter Ben Jarosz added another run for Franklin, which would end up being the final run of the night for the Panthers.
With the top of Methuen’s lineup coming to the plate to begin the seventh inning, Roper huddled his team together in front of the dugout, trying to spark one last rally.
“We knew we had one last rally left in us,” said Roper. “The final inning didn’t go the way we wanted, but what a run and what great fight from this squad.”
The game ended with Pappalardo at the plate, almost fittingly ending the season with the dominant performances the senior has had in the state tournament.
“I thought I would be getting emotional right now, but after the run we have had, upsetting the No. 12, No. 5, and No. 4 seeds, I can’t do anything except smile when I think about this team and the year we’ve had,” said Pappalardo. “From beginning the year 1-7, to becoming the first baseball team in Methuen history to make the Final Four, what an experience it’s been to be apart of this program.”
With Methuen’s historic season coming to an end, Roper and his coaching staff will look to overcome losing 12 seniors, including Pappalardo, Owen Sullivan, and Ronnal Marizan.
Franklin will next take on Taunton in a rematch of last year’s state championship on Saturday at Polar Park with the time yet to be determined.
