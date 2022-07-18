Methuen's Dom Keegan has been drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Keegan, a former Central Catholic and Vanderbilt star, was taken No. 134 overall, a pick that has an expected slot value of $430,400.
The selection is a marked improvement for Keegan, who went undrafted out of high school and was a 19th round selection by the New York Yankees last year. That relatively low pick was due in large part to Keegan having previously expressed his intention to return to Vanderbilt, and he is now coming off a terrific fourth season of college baseball in which he successfully transitioned from first base to his natural position of catcher.
This past spring Keegan was a First-Team All-SEC selection after batting .371 with an 1.104 OPS, 14 home runs and 67 RBI for the Commodores. Before that he hit 15 home runs as a junior and led Vanderbilt to within one game of the program's second College World Series championship in three years.
Following the season Keegan also put on a show at the MLB Draft Combine in San Diego, where he went 9 for 9 on hard-hit balls and finished first in average exit velocity (106 mph) during his batting practice session.
During his high school years, Keegan was a four-year starter at Central Catholic who batted .402 for his career. He led the Raiders to four straight league titles, including a Super 8 tournament appearance as a senior. He was also a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Eagle-Tribune MVP as a senior and was named to the Eagle-Tribune's All-21st Century Baseball Team during the summer of 2020.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for further updates.
