He’s at nearly every varsity and sub-varsity game, watching, observing and cheering on the local athletes. He’s all over social media, always promoting the Tewksbury teams, coaches and athletes.
Methuen resident Ron Drouin, a Lawrence High graduate, goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to his job as the Tewksbury Memorial High School athletic director. Outside of his duties in Tewksbury, he’s an advocate for the Merrimack Valley Conference, as well as providing countless ideas and insights for constantly trying to improve Massachusetts High School Athletics.
Perhaps those are some of the reasons why the former three-sport star at Lawrence High School was recently named the District 4 Athletic Director of the Year during the week long Massachusetts Athletic Directors Association’s meetings held in Hyannis.
“Ronnie does the job the right way. In my opinion, and I think many others agree, he puts kids first. That’s the goal of this job. All of the decisions that you make should really revolve around kids, and he does that,” said Methuen AD Matt Curran. “He’s always at games. If he knows it’s going to be a big game, even if it’s a road game, he’s there. He and I work together great with the (co-op) girls hockey and swimming programs and I see a lot of what he does first-hand. He’s a great friend and a great colleague. He’s easy to work with, he’s a great advocate for the MVC. I feel like Tewksbury is very lucky to have him as their athletic director.”
The Association divides the state up to nine districts. Tewksbury is in District 4, which is made up of the Merrimack Valley Conference, the Middlesex League and the Dual County League. Once a year, each league across the state nominates an AD to go into the District Pool and from there the district votes to determine their choice.
Drouin, in his ninth year as the Tewksbury AD after two decades as the school’s baseball coach and a physical education teacher within the school district, was the overall winner of District 4 and was honored with a plaque.
“This isn’t just the MVC that thinks so highly of Ronnie, it’s also two other leagues because he was the nomination from our league and from the district,” said Curran. “Nothing against the other (athletic directors) but I think everyone can see how hard Ronnie works and this is definitely well-deserved.”
Over the 2022 calendar year, both the Tewksbury High boys hockey and volleyball teams won state championship titles, while the softball team lost in the state final. There were also individual state champs including Jack Callahan in wrestling and Alex Arbogast in track. On top of all of that, Drouin promotes the student-athletes like few other athletic directors, and that’s one of the many reasons why he came away with this award.
Drouin was extremely humbled with the award, and expressed his gratitude to his peers, his coaches and co-workers and the Tewksbury administration.
“It’s nice that your peers recognize that you’ve had a good year. We did a lot of good things at Tewksbury and we have done a lot of good things at Tewksbury for a long time,” he said. “With the All-State tournament, we’ve had some success and we have hosted a lot of various events. We have hosted as many, if not more than any other school in Massachusetts between playing in those games and hosting neutral site games.
“It’s always nice to have your peers think you do a good job. I’m lucky because we have a great support staff at Tewksbury with the administration, with Nancy O’Hare who makes my job really easy, we have good coaches and we have good kids and it makes the job pretty easy. I’m lucky that our league thought enough of me to nominate me and I feel thankful that the district felt the same way. It was nice.”
