It was another historic track and field spring for the athletes of The Eagle-Tribune area.
And, as those following would expect, it all starts with Methuen’s breakout star Darwin Jimenez.
The senior shattered the Eagle-Tribune area record in the 100-meter dash with his 10.61 to win the Division 1 state title. That topped previous record holders Jerimil German Lawrence (10.74 in 2019) and Christopher McConnell of Andover (10.75 in 2010).
Jimenez also broke the 44-year-old Methuen High record in the 200-meter with a 21.69 to win at Division 1s, topping Kevin Tarr‘s old Ranger mark (hand-timed 21.7 in 1979). That Jimenez also moved into No. 2 in Eagle-Tribune area history, just behind last year’s area boys MVP Jordany Volquez of Lawrence (21.59 in 2022) and ahead of Alex Mayhew of Haverhill (21.71 in 2013).
Jimenez will next continue his track career at small school athletic power Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss., as he continues to build his Division 1 college recruiting resume. Hinds has produced the likes of ex-Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler and future NFL Hall of Famer Anquan Boldin. Volquez spent a semester there.
But he isn’t the only star to set a new region record.
Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo catala set a new Eagle-Tribune area record in the 400 with his 47.82 at Division 1s. That topped the previous record owned by Pinkerton’s Noah Woodman (48.07 in 2017). The junior was Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP this past winter.
Pinkerton’s Briana Danis shattered the Eagle-Tribune region record in the discus with a 140-9 at New Englands, a week after winning her third straight Meet of Champions title. Whose mark did she beat? Her own 134-8 area record set last spring. The previous record was owned by Salem’s Amy Desrosier (133-2 in 2011).
North Andover’s Ryan Connolly moved into second in Eagle-Tribune area record in the 800-meter with his 1:53.38 to win at Division 2s. The UMass Amherst track/cross country recruit trailed just area great and fellow North Andover resident Alex Fleury of Phillips (1:52.43 in 2019). Connolly’s 4:13.34 in the mile also set a school record and ranks him fifth in area history.
Andover’s Molly Kiley ran a 10:50.13 in the 2-mile at Division 1s, good for second in area history. She finished behind just Kirsten Kasper of North Andover (10:48.68 in 2009).
New England champion Jordan Wheaton of Pinkerton’s 14.46 in the 100 hurdles ranks her second in area history, behind just former Eagle-Tribune MVP Katharine Duran (13.72 in 2021).
Just a freshman, Methuen’s Lauren Quarm‘s 12.31 at the Haverhill Invitational ranks third in area history. She trails just area greats Wileshka Samuel of Methuen (12.17 in 2015) and Bree Robinson of Pinkerton (12.30 in 2008).
North Andover’s Macy Daigle moved into a three-way tie for third in area history with a high jump of 5-7. The senior-to-be trails just Andover’s Moira Cronin (5-10 in 2011) and North Andover’s Sarah Lavery (5-8.75 in 2018).
