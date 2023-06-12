Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez had one thought in his mind as he stepped into the blocks at the New England Track Championship.
“During the meet I was focused on one thing only, and it was taking it home the title,” said Jimenez. “I know I had a lot of people in my corner, and I don’t want to disappoint anyone.”
The breakout Ranger certainly didn’t disappoint, delivering some history.
Jimenez won the 100-meter dash crown with a blazing 10.66 at Saturday’s 76th Annual New England Track Championship at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Maine.
With the title, he became the first New England champion for Methuen since the 4x800 won the crown in 2005.
Jimenez is also believed to be the first individual Methuen New England champion in at least 50 years, according to current head coaches Brittany Caprio and Kevin Alliette and retired Hall of Famer Roger Fuller, who coached the Rangers for 46 years.
“It feels great,” said Jimenez. “That is definitely a testament to how hard I’ve been working for the past two years to get to the point I’m at today.”
The 10.66 for Jimenez in the finals edged runner-up Miles Burr (10.84) of Mount Desert Island in Maine and just missing his personal record of 10.61 set at Division 1s.
“My first race was a little shaky,” he said. “My start wasn’t the best, but I couldn’t let that get in my head. I knew I had to perform in finals. Then, in finals, my start was better than my previous one. I ended up with a 10.66 which wasn’t what I was going for, but it got the job done.”
Carpio and the rest of the Rangers continued to marvel at what Jimenez has accomplished in just two years of high school track.
“Darwin is a special talent, and you could see it on Saturday,” said Carpio. “When we talked before the prelims, he was calm and simply told me he wasn’t nervous, just ready. This level is one he hadn’t been at before, and he didn’t let that get to him. When the finals started, and the gun went off, you could see it all come together. He just has an extra gear that few people can find in such a short race. I feel lucky that I got to be a part of that moment.”
PINKERTON’S WHEATON A CHAMPION
After nearly skipping New Englands, Pinkerton senior star Jordan Wheaton won the girls 100 hurdles crown in 14.60, besting runner-up Rosa Linda Volpintesta (14.74) of Bethel (Conn.) High School.
She also ran on the 4x100 that placed fourth (48.69), teaming with Eva Roberts, Nora Brayall and Hannah Sippel.
“The original plan was to not go to New Englands,” said Wheaton, who will next run as Southern New Hampshire University. “Then, seeing my relay team look sad the season was ending at Meet of Champions, I told them that we can go to New Englands and run again. I knew that there would be good competition in hurdles to push me, and hopefully give me the time that I wanted. Although I didn’t get the time I was looking for, I still got to end my senior season undefeated and on top.”
Fellow Astro star Briana Danis placed second in the discus (140-9), just behind winner Gabriela DeFelice (145-7) of New Canaan (Conn.)
