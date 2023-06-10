A pair of local superstars took home New England titles on Saturday in Maine.
Methuen High breakout star senior Darwin Jimenez won the boys 100 dash in 10.66, 0.19 better than the runner-up.
Pinkerton Academy longtime star Jordan Wheaton won the girls 100 hurdles in 14.60, edging the runner-up by 0:14.
Fellow Astro Briana Danis placed second in the discus with a 140-9, less than five feet behind the winner.
For more on New England's, read Monday's Eagle-Tribune.
