METHUEN — Andover’s Stephen Medeiros, wrestling at 220 pounds, rallied for a thrilling 7-6 win over Methuen’s Jariel Julio in the final match of Wednesday night’s MVC showdown at Klimas Memorial Field House.
But as the referee raised his hand in victory, Medeiros looked downcast while Julio was leaping triumphantly into the arms of his teammates. Julio’s ability to stave off Medeiros’ efforts at a fall (and its six points) in the final seconds forced Andover to settle for a three-point decision and clinched a 42-39 win for unbeaten Methuen (17-0).
The match was as closely contested as it could be without actually ending in a tie. Each school won seven matches. Twelve of the 14 were decided by fall, one by medical forfeit and the decision in the finale.
“There was a lot of craziness. We’re telling our guys all along, they can’t be getting pinned when they go down and it almost cost us tonight,” said Methuen Coach Bill James. The good news was (Julio), our 220-pounder, he fought to the end and he was able to stay off his back.”
In that match at 220, Julio built a 5-1 lead after two periods, successfully blocking a pair of hip-toss attempts by Medeiros and turning them into takedowns of his own. But in the third period, Medeiros caught Julio off with a heel trip takedown into a near fall to tie score, 5-5. Julio retook the lead, 6-5, with an escape, but with under a minute remaining, Medeiros went for the hip toss a third time and was successful, scoring the takedown to grab a 7-6 lead. He spent the rest of the match trying to turn Julio onto his back for a pin, with no success.
A key point in the match came at 152. Trailing 30-18, Andover was looking to cut the deficit in half with Anthony Archambault going up against Methuen’s Jeydany Ortega. Archambault drew first blood with a fireman’s carry takedown for an early 2-0 lead. Ortega answered with an escape and a double-leg takedown to briefly go on top, 3-2, but a violation on Ortega for locking hands gave Archambeault a point and tied the match, 3-all.
Early in the second period, Archambeault scored again with a fireman’s carry and Ortega had to bridge to avoid a pin. But when he bridged, Ortega seemed to pinch his neck, leading to a medical timeout.
When the match resumed, Ortega scored a reverse to tie the match and turned his opponent to his back. Archambeault tried his own bridge to stay in the match but Ortega eventually forced the pin and secured the six points to build the Rangers’ lead to 36-18.
The fastest pin of the night was turned in by Andover’s Gavin Oliveira, who pinned Methuen’s Anthony Campagnone at 160 in just 36 seconds.
While disappointed in his team’s loss, Andover coach Mike Bolduc was pleased with the efforts of several of his wrestlers, particularly those who rallied back after falling behind early.
“We had a couple of matches where we told kids ‘Just weather the storm, bail it out,’” said Bolduc. “(Lucas Oliveira) at 170 was on his back, wrestling off his back but he came back and won.”
Oliveira fell behind Methuen’s Shane Eason 5-0 in the first period, after Eason countered his attempt at a double-leg and turned it into a takedown his own and then a near-fall.
Oliveira scored a takedown early in the second period and immediately looked to turn Eason onto his back. Eason fought the effort for more than 30 seconds when Oliveira suddenly shifted his weight to get Eason on his back and score the pin.
Oliveira’s win pulled the Warriors to within 36-30, with two matches remaining.
Methuen’s Michael Carmona provided the margin of victory with a dominant performance at 195, pinning Andover’s Samuel Joseph in 1:12.
Other winners for Methuen included: Josirus Gomes, 285, pin at 4:53 (this was the first match of the evening), Dom Gangi, 113, pin at 1:14, Anthony Demais, 126, pin at 2:41, Noah Beshara, 138, pinf at 2:41, Vinny Demaio, 145, pin at 1:42.
Other winners for Andover included: Yandel Morales, 106, pin at 1:13, Jason Ballow, 120, pin at 3:06 and Nicholas Archambault, 132, pin at 2:57.
