Sheen delivers
At the Boston Marathon, former Central Catholic and Salve Regina runner Neil Sheehan of Methuen raised $6,815 for Cops for Kids with Cancer through the Mass. State Police marathon team. For a couple miles, Sheehan found himself running with ex-Patriots star James Develin.
SUFFOLK STAR
Suffolk senior goalie and quad-captain Allison Rodrigues of North Andover has eight shutouts this fall (7th nationally in Division 3). The former Tribune 3-sport athlete of the year was first-team all-conference and last spring was conference Field Event MVP in track.
WILL BE MISSED
One of the reasons North Andover has such a proud basketball tradition was Bob Adiconis, who died Oct. 30 at age 86. The beloved North Andover Hall of Famer volunteered for over 40 years as a youth coach and administrator.
MAKES AN IMPACT
Methuen High grad Nick Napolitano is the student assistant coach for the Keene State basketball team. The junior fell in love with the sport when he was named a “Team Impact” player for Merrimack College under Bert Hammel when Nick was battling cancer.
3-SPORT STAR
Senior Lily Shannon, who began her career at Andover High, is a co-captain of the Governor’s Academy soccer team. She’s a Northeastern hockey commit and also is a lacrosse player for the Govs.
ALL-AMERICAN
Danielle Page of Gloucester, who lived most of her life in North Andover, is a senior cross country star at Tufts. She won the NESCAC title by 30.1 seconds at Trinity College with a 6K time of 22:29.4. As a sophomore, the Governor’s grad placed sixth at the Division 3 NCAA Championships.
FAB FRESHMAN
Freshman A.J. Heidtke has logged a lot of minutes on the Brown offensive line. The 6-4, 290-pounder from Andover High is a top reserve for the high-scoring Bears (29.9 points a game).
BY GEORGE
Add to the All-Name Team UMass punter George Georgopoulos.
