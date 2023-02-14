As Methuen’s Ben Nkwantah sat in the trainers room, with his ankle throbbing as the game played on Tuesday, he wondered if his night was done.
Little did Nkwantah know, he would turn out to be the hero before the night was finished.
Nkwantah took a pass on the wing and knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired, giving Methuen a thrilling 68-65 win over Haverhill, and clinching the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title outright for the Rangers (13-5).
“It was crazy,” said Nkwantah. “After the injury, trying to fight through the pain, then seeing that shot go down was amazing. I’ve played out that last-second scenario in my backyard so many times, and to see it happen in real life was surreal.”
The senior nearly didn’t return to Tuesday’s contest after the early ankle injury.
“I rolled my ankle pretty back,” he said. “I went to the trainer’s room and got it taped. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to go back in. My coaches told me to sit out the rest of the game. But I had to get back into the game. There was so much adrenaline. I had to get back out there.”
Not only did he return, he turned out to be the hero in the final seconds, after Haverhill tied with 10 seconds left on a basket and free throw.
“The (game-winning) play was drawn up for our point guard Isaiah (Andino) to go to the rim,” said Nkwantah. “It was a high-ball screen, and they trapped it. He couldn’t get to the rack, so he passed it out to me. I was on the wing, ready to shoot. He got it over to me, and I knocked down down. It felt great. As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was going in.”
The wild win clinched a second straight league title for the Rangers.
“I think that’s our goal every year,” said coach Anthony Faradie. “We already had a share of the title, but this win gave it to us outright. We wanted to defend our title and put a banner up. The kids were pumped. After the game, we went out and cut the net down.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.