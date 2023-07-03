Simply put, the Methuen High School baseball team captured the imagination of people all over the Bay State this spring.
The 1-7 start. The amazing comebacks and walk-offs. The 21st seed doing the unthinkable, reaching all the way to the Division 1 state semifinals.
One player stood at the epicenter of the amazing, magical and historical run.
That was our 2023 Eagle-Tribune Baseball Player of the Year, Matt Pappalardo.
“He put together one of the most dominant high school seasons I’ve ever witnessed,” said Rangers coach Cam Roper. “And as talented a baseball player as he is, he’s an even better human being.”
A three-year starter and now two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Pappalardo was a force at the plate, on the mound and at all four infield positions defensively.
The Endicott College-bound righty was 5-4 on the hill with a 1.20 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 52.1 innings. Opponents batted a meager .107 off of him.
At the plate, he hit .412 with eight extra-base hits including a pair of homers, driving in 23 runs on the year.
The state quarterfinal win over Central Catholic might be the biggest Methuen baseball victory since at least the mid-1970s.
Pappalardo had his fingerprints all over it.
He held the Raiders to two runs on three hits and four walks, striking out eight including the last three batters he faced to close out the sixth. And his RBI triple in the top of the sixth broke a 2-2 tie and drove in the game-winner.
A two-sport captain, Pappalardo heads off to college with one of the legendary runs in this region has seen.
