Methuen’s Anthony Romano had a feeling his sophomore college football season was going to be a huge campaign.
The debut game this past fall left no doubt.
“In the first game of the year I made 10 tackles and had two sacks,” said Romano. “I knew I was ready for a breakout season, and from that first game, I feel like I just kept getting better and more confident.”
With each and every game for Hobart College (N.Y.) this fall, the 2020 Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year continued to prove himself as a star at linebacker at the college level.
Romano led Hobart in total tackles (88), solo tackles (46) and interceptions (2), while adding 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, both third for the Statesmen, who finished 7-4 and advanced to the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound backer was named All-Liberty League first team and D3football.com All-Region second team — the only Hobart player to earn the latter honor.
“I learned a lot last year from the upperclassmen and knew that I was ready to play a bigger role on the team this year,” said Romano. “It was very exciting to ball out with my teammates, and begin to build for next for next season.
“Playing at Hobart has been great, a lot of tradition and people around me that care about my future after graduating and that want the best for me.”
Romano’s ability to dominate on defense is no surprise to fans of Methuen — or any team in the Merrimack Valley Conference. He turned in over 250 career tackles for the Rangers, and as a senior he made 56 tackles in the seven-game COVID-19 “Fall 2 Season,” earning Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP.
“He has left a tremendous legacy at Methuen High,” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan at the time. “He will be remembered by Ranger Nation for a long time. Players like him come around once in a while.”
Just five months later, Romano found himself as a starter as a true freshman for Hobart, facing the challenges of the move from high school to college.
“The game is a lot faster at the college level and the guys are a lot bigger,” said Romano. “Those were two biggest challenges for sure. Methuen taught me how to be a tough, hardworking player that tries to out-hustle everyone else. I take pride in being from Methuen, where there are many hardworking people.”
“The other challenges were just adjusting to the defense, really understanding our scheme. Having two All-Conference linebacker in front on me helped tremendously. I learned as much as I could from the older guys who took me under their wings.”
Romano delivered as a freshman, turning in 21 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, with an interception and a blocked kick.
“I actually made that interception in my first college game!” he said. “That was big. Playing linebacker in college is different because you have to not only be the leader of the defense, but also know what every position’s assignment is on each play and really have to study your playbook and watch a lot of film. There is a lot more responsibility.”
With his successful sophomore season now over, Romano has now set his eyes on growing his game heading into next fall.
“The goals for the offseason are to just keep going, keep getting bigger, stronger, and faster,” he said. “I have big goals for my junior year that I know I can accomplish, I just have to keep grinding.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.