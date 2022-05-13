The decision was a daunting one for Methuen’s Michael Soucy this spring.
Should he stick with lacrosse, where he was an All-MVC pick last season? Or should he make the move to outdoor track this spring, after a stellar indoor season and with Division 1 college track on the horizon?
“The choice between lacrosse and track was one of the hardest decisions of my life,” said Soucy. “ I had played lacrosse for a number of years, and had grown to really enjoy the sport and loved my teammates. But I knew that I would have more opportunities running track, and with an already tight knit bond with my track coaches and teammates, I made the difficult decision to change sports.”
Now totally focused on track, UMass Lowell recruit Soucy is off to a strong start this spring, with the big meets starting this weekend with the Andover Boosters Meet on Saturday.
Soucy won the 400-meter at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (50.08), won the 100 dash (11.7) and 200 (24.5) in a dual meet against Haverhill High and has helped the Rangers take third in the Swedish Relay at the Weston Twilight Invitational.
And his track coaches couldn’t be happier to have Soucy, who is ranked 43rd in his class of 471 students, in the lineup.
“Soucy is the model of hard work,” said Methuen track coach Brittany Caprio. “He is always giving 100% effort, and I know his teammates recognize that. There are days I actually have to tell him to stop thinking he has to do more work, and that’s really a testament to his focus and character. I hope every athlete of ours can take something away from his worth ethic, humbleness, and unwavering support for his teammates.
“I’m not even sure he recognizes how good he is because if he was the slowest on the team or the greatest of all time he would still give us everything he has.”
Decision to switch sports
It wasn’t until late in this past winter that Soucy decided to run spring track.
Last spring in lacrosse, the midfielder was named All-MVC, Eagle-Tribune All-Star Honorable Mention and named the Most Improved Player for the Rangers. He finished the season with five goals.
After an impressive cross country, Soucy then delivered a standout winter track season. He won the MVC title in the 600 (1:23.81), and was eighth at All-States (1:24.30). He was also a member of the sprint medley relay that placed fourth (3:40.36) in the rising stars division at New Balance Nationals.
“Going into the weekend of Nationals, I was on the fence, but leaning towards playing lacrosse,” he said. “However, after the Nationals trip I strongly began considering track, and a couple of days after the trip my decision was swayed. This trip ultimately made my decision. I was also on the fence about running in college at this time, so I wanted to have an outdoor season to help me make that decision.”
While Soucy’s a versatile runner, he said the 400 is his event of choice.
“I enjoy running whatever my coaches tell me to run,” he said. “But if I had to choose I’d probably say the 400. I like the 400 because it has a lot to do with speed, but also requires endurance too. It is a fun race that is extremely intense and is decided by mere milliseconds, which makes it that much more entertaining to run and watch.”
Soucy will next join a long list of Methuen standouts that have continued their track career at UMass Lowell. But first, he wants to finish his high school career with a bang.
“My main goals for the rest of the season,” he said, “are to hopefully break 50 seconds in the 400, and also to qualify for Nationals with my team in the sprint medley relay.
Remembering Muldoon
The Massachusetts and New Hampshire high school track community lost one of its greatest supporters when Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Michael Muldoon passed away earlier this week.
Muldoon had a passion for high school track, compiling the Eagle-Tribune’s track seasonal and all-time “Honor Rolls,” a massive task. He liked to say, “The stopwatch doesn’t lie” .... although in recent years he meant the automatic timer doesn’t lie.
News of Muldoon’s passing hit many in the track community hard.
“What a great advocate for high school track,” commented Central Catholic boys track coach Mike Leal, who Muldoon covered as a star hurdler for the Raiders.
Pinkerton boys track coach Carol Quarles had the benefit of Muldoon covering her two daughters, former Astros stars Camille Quarles — the region’s all-time leader in the triple jump (40-0) — and Kiah Quarles. Both starred for UNH.
“Mike Muldoon had done so much for New Hampshire track and field, through his reporting and great interest in the kids in our area,” said Carol Quarles. “His writings have elevated the kids and put them on a bigger platform, giving them so much recognition. He truly loved what he did and we all appreciated him for it. He will be deeply missed!”
Added longtime North Andover girls track coach Rick Dellechiaie, “He was a great proponent of high school track and of high school sports in general. As a coach, I’m sure I share the sentiments of my coaching colleagues when I say he will truly be missed.”
Methuen track coach Kevin Alliette agreed Muldoon’s loss is a huge one for high school track.
“Muldoon’s coverage of track and field in the Merrimack Valley linked past to present and his all-time lists chronicle so many generations of athletes, coaches, and families,” said Alliette. “Track and field and cross country are what they are because of the coverage that the Eagle-Tribune and Mike Muldoon gave to the sports. I will miss our conversations that we have had throughout the years about the elites and the unsung heroes.”
Odds and Ends
North Andover’s Jenna Bard added to her brilliant spring by winning the shot put, discus and javelin for the third time this spring, this time against Andover. Having the versatility — and time — to win all three in a dual meet is rare. ...
Perhaps the most exciting matchup of Saturday’s Andover Boosters Meet will be the 100 hurdles clash between Andover’s Jodi Parrott and Central Catholic’s Janessa Duren.
On Wednesday, Parrott ran a 15.0 to win against North Andover, while Duran ran a season PR of 15.2 to win at Methuen. ...
Ryan Iworsley continued his stellar spring, winning the triple jump (36-3) and 800 (2:37.11) and ran on the winning 4x400 (4:04.46) in a victory over Essex Tech.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.