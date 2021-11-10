METHUEN — “Swiss Army Knife” would be a good description for Methuen High senior Will McKinnon.
When it comes to football he, literally, can do it all. and usually does.
“I’ve never had a player like him,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “He’s gifted when it comes to being in the right place at the right time. and it’s not like he’s real fast. He’s got as good of hands as I’ve ever coached. You throw it to him? He catches it … every, single, time.
“But on defense he can play wherever we need him. Deep safety, cornerback, outside linebacker, where we play him a lot. He adds depth to every position for us.”
The only problem with the Swiss Army Knife analogy is that it, usually, has an understated way about doing its business.
There is nothing understated about McKinnon.
He not only walks the walk, he talks the talk.
“Yup, I love to talk out there,” said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound McKinnon, who could be heard from the rooftops chattering before, during and after Methuen’s stunning 25-22 win over perennial Mass. football superpower Everett High last Friday night.
“It’s nothing personal. I love having fun and talking, sometimes it might be to the other team. After the game? It’s all love. I hug everybody. But during the game, I’m probably talking.”
McKinnon is part of one of the area’s exciting offenses, one with five different receivers having 20 or more receptions — including McKinnon, Braeden Carter, Jason Silverio, Alesti Touma and JP Muniz — easily the most in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“It’s so much fun to play in this offense,” said McKinnon. “We can move the ball on anybody. We can run it, too.”
Ryan said in the shortened spring season (Fall 2), McKinnon took his game to another level.
“That’s where I noticed how good he was at the little things, especially at wide receiver,” said Ryan. “He has great anticipation. He runs precise routes. And, like I said, if it his hands he catches it.”
Exhibit A was with under four minutes remaining in first half against Everett when Methuen trailed 7-3.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Eason, back up in the pocket, didn’t see anyone open and rolled to his right. The Everett safety and cornerback covering McKinnon though Eason was taking off and went toward the line of scrimmage.
McKinnon went the other way … deep. Eason saw him and connected for what was an easy 55-yard touchdown pass and run to McKinnon.
“That play is Will,” said Ryan. “That play really was a confidence boost that we could play with this team.”
McKinnon finished with two receptions for 70 yards, also completing a 25-yard reverse-pass. He also had seven tackles and two pass breakups.
Ironically, football technically might not be McKinnon’s best sport. He has accepted a scholarship to play lacrosse, as a scoring attackman, at Assumption University.
“I’ve watched him play lacrosse a couple of times and it’s the same thing in football; he has a knack for getting in position to score goals,” said Ryan. “Most of all, he’s not afraid of failure. It’s a joy to watch him compete. Trust me, he was not afraid of playing Everett.”
McKinnon chuckled the notion, of being afraid of anybody including and especially Everett.
“We played them when we were in eighth grade in the (Northeast Pop Warner) championship,” recalled McKinnon. “And we beat them and beat them good. We have ten seniors on our team that played in that game. Trust me, we were not afraid of Everett. We’re not afraid of anybody. I think that’s why we’re pretty good.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
