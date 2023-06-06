One of the most dynamic three-sport athletes in the state, Methuen High senior Brooke Tardugno was honored as the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year, as voted on recently by the coaches.
A shortstop headed to play at Saint Anselm, Tardugno is a three-year starter for the Rangers and a three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star – softball, soccer and basketball.
The MVC D-1 co-champs had their coaches, Stacy Ciccolo of Central Catholic and Patti Higgins of Billerica share the Coach of the Year award.
Tewksbury swept the main Division 2 awards with Samantha Ryan named the MVP and Brittney Souza selected as the Coach of the Year.
Billerica senior Samantha Gaona eared the Rebecca Solomon Sportsmanship Award.
Here’s a look at the all-conference teams as chosen by the coaches:
First-Team All-Conference
Naomi Boldebuck, Sr., Billerica; Samantha Gaona, Sr., Billerica; Caitlin Milner, Soph., Central; Julia Malowitz, Jr., Central; Olivia Moeckel, Soph., Central; Mikaya Alto, Sr., Chelmsford; Ally Lussier, Sr., Dracut; Jamieson Pearl, Jr., Haverhill; Alanna Carbonneau, Jr., Lowell; Kiele Coleman, Jr., Methuen; Thyanais Santiago, Jr., Methuen; Brigid Gaffny, Jr., North Andover; Emily Rondeau, Sr., North Andover
Second-Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Maddie Parrish, Sr., Andover; Katie O’Brien, Sr., Andover; Katie Fox, Jr., Central; Zaynah Wotkowicz, Jr., Central; Cayla Irwin, Soph., Haverhill; Mya German, Soph., Lawrence; Julie Ramos, Soph., Lawrence; Bella Monsanto, Jr., Methuen; Ari Baez, Jr., Methuen; Jenna Roche, Jr., North Andover; Jessie Mangiameli, Sr., North Andover
