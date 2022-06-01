Since graduating from Methuen High School in 2016, Jacob Wallace has traveled all across the country in pursuit of his big league dream.
The Red Sox pitching prospect has taken the mound in rural Connecticut, the Rocky Mountain foothills and all across the American South. Yet no stop on his professional journey so far has compared to being able to pitch in his proverbial backyard.
Wallace is currently pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and this week he’ll be right up the road from his hometown when the Sea Dogs play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for a six-game series in Manchester, N.H.
“First year out in Boise, then I was down in Greenville, both beautiful areas, nice places to play, but doesn’t beat being close to home,” Wallace said. “So this is awesome. It’s really special.”
The former UConn closer is now in his second full season with the Red Sox organization since being acquired midway through 2020 in the Kevin Pillar trade. Having spent his first year and a half in Fort Myers and then at High-A Greenville, Wallace earned the promotion to Double-A out of spring training and has relished the opportunity to finally make it back to New England.
“My parents come to almost every game that I pitch, which is pretty awesome, and they’ll even take the chance on days where I might not pitch, they’ll still come up because it’s so close, it’s like an hour and fifteen,” Wallace said, adding that the Fisher Cats play only about 20 minutes from his house. “I’ll have quite a few people here for this series for sure.”
Being close to home has been the cherry on top of what is shaping up to be the best season of Wallace’s pro career so far. Entering Tuesday night the 23-year-old right-handed reliever had posted a 3.04 ERA through his first 15 appearances, racking up 23 strikeouts over 17.2 innings while posting 12 scoreless outings.
Tuesday night he ran into trouble, allowing three runs over 0.2 innings after coming on in the bottom of the eighth. It was only his second bad outing of the season, and outside of those he’s only allowed one other earned run all season.
“He’s done outstanding, obviously there’s no denying the stuff,” said Portland Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson, who has spent the past decade living in nearby Andover and Derry, N.H.
“His fastball plays in the upper 90s, every time out it seems like he gets a better feel for his slider. I’d like to see him get to his change-up a little bit more but sometimes when you’re working one inning stints you don’t get to everything. But he brings stuff out to the mound every night, so he’s had some success here and we look forward to continuing to run him out there.”
Regarded as one of the best pure relief pitcher prospects in the Red Sox organization, Wallace has long been renowned for his overpowering velocity and his filthy slider. The key for him as always been control, and Wallace said one of the biggest lessons he’s learned as he’s climbed the professional ranks has been the importance of hitting his spots and staying ahead of hitters.
“Just don’t get behind, because you have to throw a good one and they don’t miss,” Wallace said. “It’s tough to get behind and then you have to pitch to their strengths essentially, you can’t pitch to your own, so getting ahead is crucial and that’s something I’ve learned right out of the gate.”
One other benefit of pitching in Portland has been getting to share the field with one of the most impressive collection of pitching talent the Red Sox system has had in years. Several Sea Dogs pitchers have already been promoted to Triple-A, most notably top prospects Brayan Bello and Brandon Walter, and if Wallace can continue on his current trajectory he might not be far behind.
And when he does get the call to Worcester, he’ll officially be only one step away from making his dream of pitching at Fenway Park come true.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.