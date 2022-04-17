KELSEY CUSACK
AGE: 25
RESIDENCE: South Boston
HOMETOWN: North Andover
OCCUPATION: HR Manager at Wayfair
How did you get into running in the first place?:
Though I grew up playing sports in North Andover and played club lacrosse at Fairfield University, I was never really into running until the pandemic hit. During the pandemic, my mom and I would go for walks throughout the streets of North Andover almost everyday, and eventually, I decided to start running. Slowly but surely, I increased my mileage enough to be prepared to run the Boston Marathon!
What are your goals for running?
I have never run any type of marathon before so my goal is just to finish!
What has training been like?
Fortunately, the Mass General Team provided us with a trainer and a very strict training plan which I have been following very closely, allowing me to feel prepared for Monday! The toughest part of training was getting outdoors and running in the snow and in the freezing cold temperatures!
Tell us about the charity and your special connection:
I am running with the Mass General Emergency Response Team to give back to all of the frontline healthcare workers, especially those who put their lives on the line during Covid-19.
How can people donate?:
Please help me reach my fundraising goal by going to https://bit.ly/kelseyruns4mgh or venmoing Kelsey-Cusack.
