DIVISION 1
SEEDS: 1. St. John’s Prep 17-1; 2. Boston College High 16-2; 3. Acton-Boxborough 14-4; 4. Franklin 17-1; 5. Hingham 17-2; 6. Lincoln-Sudbury 11-5; 7. Xaverian Brothers 10-6; 8. North Andover 11-7; 9. Catholic Memorial 10-7; 10. Marshfield 14-4; 11. Andover 11-5; 12. Algonquin 15-3; 13. Needham 15-3; 14. Chelmsford 13-5; 15. Concord-Carlisle 13-5; 16. Winchester 15-3; 17. Wellesley 12-6; 18. Saint John’s 7-11; 19. Westford Academy 10-8; 20. Natick 11-7; 21. Bridgewater-Raynham 12-6; 22. Framingham 10-7; 23. Bishop Feehan 10-8; 24. Lexington 11-7; 25. Central Catholic 7-10; 26. Belmont 11-7; 27. Brookline 9-9; 28. Beverly 12-6; 29. Methuen 9-9; 30. Newton South 6-10; 31. Wachusett Regional 6-12; 32. Barnstable 3-15; 33. Peabody Veterans 9-9; 34. Lynn Classical 8-7
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Time and Date TBA
GAME 1 – Peabody at Barnstable; GAME 2 – Lynn Classical at Wachusett
FIRST ROUND – Time and Date TBA
GAME 3 – Game 1 winner at St. John’s Prep; GAME 4 – Wellesley at Winchester; GAME 5 – Lexington at Catholic Memorial; GAME 6 – Central Catholic at North Andover; GAME 7 – Methuen at Franklin; GAME 8 – Natick at Needham; GAME 9 – Bridgewater-Raynham at Algonquin; GAME 10 – Beverly at Hingham; GAME 11 – Game 2 winner at BC High; GAME 12 – St. John’s at Concord-Carlisle; GAME 13 – Bishop Feehan at Marshfield; GAME 14 – Belmont at Xaverian; GAME 15 – Newton South at Acton-Boxboro; GAME 16 – Westford Academy at Chelmsford; GAME 17 – Framingham at Andover; GAME 18 – Brookline at Lincoln-Sudbury
DIVISION 4
SEEDS: 1. Cohasset 15-2; 2. Sandwich 11-7; 3. Dover-Sherborn 12-6; 4. Weston 11-5; 5. Abington 14-4; 6. Nantucket 12-6; 7. Lynnfield 10-8; 8. Wahconah Regional 15-1; 9. Ipswich 8-5; 10. Manchester-Essex 14-4; 11. Rockland 14-4; 12. Littleton 14-3; 13. Winthrop 14-4; 14. Assabet Valley 14-4; 15. Advanced Math & Science 11-7; 16. Old Colony 18-0; 17. South Hadley 5-13; 18. Blackstone Valley 12-6; 19. Archbishop Williams 11-7; 20. Tyngsborough 8-6; 21. Saint Bernard’s 10-8; 22. Martha’s Vineyard 12-6; 23. Bourne 9-9; 24. Whittier 12-6; 25. Hull 10-6; 26. Hamilton-Wenham 4-14; 27. Seekonk 5-13; 28. South Shore Tech 14-4; 29. Monomoy 14-4; 30. East Bridgewater 8-10; 31. Stoneham 3-15; 32. Cape Cod Academy 10-3; 33. Blue Hills 11-7; 34. Tri-County 9-9; 35. Pittsfield 13-3; 36. Minuteman 8-8; 37. Granby 10-7; 38. McCann Tech 9-8
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Time and Date TBA
GAME 1 – Blue Hills at Cape Cod Academy; GAME 2 – Minuteman at Monomoy; GAME 3 – Granby at South Shore Tech; GAME 4 – Tri-County at Stoneham; GAME 5 – Pittsfield at East Bridgewater; GAME 6 – McCann at Seekonk
FIRST ROUND – Time and Date TBA
GAME 7 – Game 1 winner at Cohasset; GAME 8 – South Hadley at Old Colony; GAME 9 – Whittier at Ipswich; GAME 10 – Hull at Wahconah; GAME 11 – Game 2 winner at Weston; GAME 12 – Tyngsboro at Winthrop; GAME 13 – St. Bernard’s at Littleton; GAME 14 – Game 3 winner at Abington; GAME 15 – Game 4 winner at Sandwich; GAME 16 – Blackstone Valley at AMSA; GAME 17 – Bourne at Manchester-Essex; GAME 18 – Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield; GAME 19 – Game 5 winner at Dover-Sherborn; GAME 20 – Archbishop Williams at Assabet Valley; GAME 21 – Martha’s Vineyard at Rockland; GAME 22 – Game 6 winner at Nantucket
