The MIAA announced the pairings for the upcoming state basketball tournaments.
Times and dates for most games will be determined over the next 24 hours.
For now, two preliminaries are set. They are the Methuen boys hosting Algonquin Regional on Monday at 6:30, and the Whittier Tech boys in Division 4, hosting Frontier Regional on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
We will continue to update matchups, times and dates here at eagletribune.com. Also, be sure to pick Monday's editions of The Eagle-Tribune newspaper for more extensive pairings, plus previews, stats and more on the upcoming MIAA basketball tournaments.
Here’s a look at all the area teams and their potential matchups in the MIAA tourneys.
D1 Boys
Preliminary Round
Monday
Algonquin at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Round of 32
King Philip-Hingham winner at Lawrence
Milford-New Bedford winner at North Andover
Marshfield-Springfield Central winner at Andover
Hopkinton-Brookline winner at Central Catholic
D4 Boys
Preliminary Round
Notre Dame Cristo Rey at Bartlett, TBA
Wednesday
Frontier Regional at Whittier Tech, 6 p.m.
D1 Girls
Round of 32
Acton Boxborough-King Philip winner at Andover
Central Catholic at Belmont
Everett-Weymouth winner at North Andover
Methuen at Winchester
D4 Girls
Preliminary Round
Fellowship Christian at Monument Mountain
