230217-et-tje-andlaw-hoops-08.jpg

Obbie Luciano and the Lawrence High Lancers drew the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division 1 State Basketball Tournament.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

The MIAA announced the pairings for the upcoming state basketball tournaments.

Times and dates for most games will be determined over the next 24 hours.

For now, two preliminaries are set. They are the Methuen boys hosting Algonquin Regional on Monday at 6:30, and the Whittier Tech boys in Division 4, hosting Frontier Regional on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

We will continue to update matchups, times and dates here at eagletribune.com. Also, be sure to pick Monday's editions of The Eagle-Tribune newspaper for more extensive pairings, plus previews, stats and more on the upcoming MIAA basketball tournaments. 

Here’s a look at all the area teams and their potential matchups in the MIAA tourneys.

D1 Boys

Preliminary Round

Monday

Algonquin at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Round of 32

King Philip-Hingham winner at Lawrence

Milford-New Bedford winner at North Andover

Marshfield-Springfield Central winner at Andover

Hopkinton-Brookline winner at Central Catholic

D4 Boys

Preliminary Round

Notre Dame Cristo Rey at Bartlett, TBA

Wednesday

Frontier Regional at Whittier Tech, 6 p.m.

D1 Girls

Round of 32

Acton Boxborough-King Philip winner at Andover

Central Catholic at Belmont

Everett-Weymouth winner at North Andover

Methuen at Winchester

D4 Girls

Preliminary Round

Fellowship Christian at Monument Mountain

