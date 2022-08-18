News broke Wednesday afternoon about the MIAA’s Board of Directors accepting a proposal to allow high school student-athletes the opportunity to cash in on their own name, image or likeness (NIL).
The move comes on the heels of the NCAA approving similar for their student athletes just about 11 months ago.
And you know what? It’s long overdue.
It’s about time somebody started to think about the student-athlete first.
Talking to sports types around the region, few think the ruling will have much more impact than potentially a pizza place getting a popular local athlete to wear their T-shirt on the player’s social media account, just say for free pizza in return.
I’m thinking grander scale here, though. Per usual, I’m thinking big.
“I think that’s really cool,” said Methuen High senior baseball pitcher Matt Pappalardo. “Maybe, it could be like a new way to make some money. Take a kid who dedicates all his time to baseball and can’t get a job. Maybe that kid could pick up a few dollars. To me, that’s cool.”
The MIAA ruling by a 13-1 vote, according to reports, will allow the student athletes to benefit while not using the school logo, name or jersey with restrictions on alcohol, tobacco and adult content.
Immediately, it got the wheels-a-turning in my mind. and the first athlete I thought of was former Central Catholic hoop legend, now pro in Europe, Tyler Nelson.
If this ruling happened back in the day, couldn’t you see the “Tyler Nelson Shooting School?” You’re talking a natural. The Central hoop following was huge back then. Nelson was so popular with the hoop kids. and that stroke is pure. Cha-Ching!
Even grander? How about the region’s two McDonald’s All-Americans — Noah Vonleh, who played two seasons at Haverhill High and Central Catholic’s Scott Hazelton.
Both guys were bigtime recruits, obviously.
What would have stopped one of the shoe companies, under today’s rule, from making a shoe deal with one of these two?
The NCAA’s rules on shoes are a little hazy. The true capitalists in the college game, the coaches, have mega-shoe deals. The schools themselves have deals with the companies for gear.
So, athletes aren’t allowed to sign with a competing company.
But that doesn’t exist at the high school level.
It kind of makes you wonder. Could Nike have handed over some free shoes to a high-profile kid like Andover’s Aidan Cammann and ask him to blast photos and videos of them on his social media accounts — all for a price?
The opportunities could be endless.
Methuen’s Ron Drouin, the athletic director at Tewksbury High School, is taking things with a wait-and-see type attitude. Let’s let the ink dry first, before making any judgments.
“I saw that it just passed today, and I did see it’s pretty restricted,” said Drouin. “No school name or logo, jersey or MIAA logo. and the contracts have to go through each school. I haven’t really wrapped my head around it yet. Will it be the local pizza place wanting their logo on a high school-athlete’s Instagram account? I haven’t had a chance to really process it, but I don’t see this getting much action.”
I can see it now: “Harrison’s Roast Beef: The official french fry of (fill in the name of the next North Andover High pitching ace).”
The possibilities are endless. I mean, look, there isn’t a ton of money in area high school sports. But there are times when high school athletes can seriously impact bottom lines.
Think of the cash that rolls in at tourney time, especially in the Division 1 marquee sports.
I harken back to those great Central hoop teams under coach Rick Nault that rolled to state titles.
Carson Desrosiers and Jimmy Zenevitch were cash cows, not just for the schools during the regular season but for the MIAA in the tourney.
Not only did they not profit from their greatness — other than the college scholarships they earned — but their families were forced to pay for tickets to see them perform.
I have no idea if Desrosiers could have made money off his career — say with “Carson’s Big Man Camp.” But it’s good to know an entrepreneurial type, rising through the ranks on the gridiron or on the hoop court or on the ice now has the opportunity.
It’s not often in my 30 years or so in this business covering high school sports that I’ve said this. Let’s just say you can count them on one hand. But the MIAA did a good thing on Wednesday.
Let the games — and the financial gains — begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.