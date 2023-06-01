Asked about his key to success as a — somewhat undersized — track and field thrower, North Andover’s Keenan Gosselin summed it up in one word.
Technique.
“It’s about technique,” said Gosselin. “If you have strength but no technique, you really cannot get far, especially in discus and javelin. Flexibility, mobility, and technique are often more important (than brute strength), and the athletes that can put it all together become the best. I’m a larger guy as far as height goes, and I have a very long wingspan, which helps in discus. But the defining factor this year was making the smaller details of my form come to life and becoming much stronger, allowing me to compete at the state level.”
Since making the unusual move from distance runner to thrower earlier in his North Andover career, Gosselin has blossomed into one of the state’s premier competitors in both the discus and javelin.
After a big two days at the Division 2 championship last weekend, Gosselin is now pumped to compete at the MIAA Meet of Champions (formally All-States) this week.
He’ll throw the discus on Day 1 on Thursday and the javelin on Day 2 on Saturday — both at Fitchburg State University.
“Making it to Meet of Champions has been one of my goals since I started track, and it’s great to finally get to go,” said Gosselin, who will compete in track for RIT. “It’s really only the best of the best in the state that can compete here. I was close last year, and finally getting the opportunity is incredibly rewarding. I’ll be competing in discus and javelin, my two top events, and luckily they are on separate days, so I’m able to focus on one or the other for their separate competition.”
Last weekend, Gosselin placed second in the discus (PR 149-7) and third in the javelin (season-best 161-0), helping lead North Andover to the Division 2 team title.
“I was happy with how I placed in discus, especially after only making it to finals by two inches,” he said. “And I think jav went well too, though I feel like I have some unfinished business in that event from D2s. Being able to place so high was extremely rewarding not only for myself, but because I was able to help the team achieve the team title. The meet of champions is a little different in that it is all about the individual performance, but I believe that I can continue finding success.”
While he is now entrenched as a thrower who dabbles in running events, Gosselin actually began his track career as a distance runner.
“The transition from a distance runner was an interesting one, and really came from the youth track program where I first learned to throw discus and javelin,” he said. “That somewhat locked in my interest for throws even as I ran distance. I eventually transitioned to trying to compete in both distance running and throws, finding that training for the multi-events (pentathlon and decathlon) were the right fit for me. I stick mostly to throws for dual meets, but I will still be one of the smaller throwers and most likely the biggest runner, and end up a little out of place in both.
“I started throwing in middle school with a plastic turbo javelin and light discus, and then returned after a year off from COVID. I was not spectacular at first, especially being on the smaller size, but the coaches at North Andover really helped me get my technique down, and this is what has helped me elevate my throwing. I made progress with form relatively quickly, especially in discus, and then put in as much work as possible over the summers, watching videos of myself and others, maintaining contact with some of the coaches.”
Gosselin now hopes to end with a bang before heading off to college.
“I’d like to place in both of my events, as well as make it to nationals in discus,” he said. “Myself and a couple others on the team will be chasing school records in the discus and javelin as well, which was set for discus in 1977, and that would be a huge accomplishment.”
MIAA MEET OF CHAMPIONS BOYS OUTLOOK
A week after winning a Division 1 individual title and setting a school record in another, Methuen star Darwin Jimenez is the No. 1 seed in the 100 dash (10.16) and the No. 2 seed in the 200 (21.69, 0.03 off leader) at MIAA Meet of Champions.
North Andover’s Ryan Connolly — the Division 2 champion — is the area’s other top seed, in the 800 (1:53.30). Andover’s Colin Kirn — the indoor Meet of Champions 1,000 champ — is third (1:53.82).
Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo catala is the No. 2 seed in the 400 (47.82), after winning the indoor Meet of Champions title in the 300. Neil Chowdhury is the No. 5 seed in the event (49.05).
North Andover’s Nate Jacques is the No. 2 seed in the 110 hurdles (14.48), while Andover’s Ryan Swenson (14-0) is the No. 2 seed in the pole vault.
MIAA MEET OF CHAMPIONS GIRLS OUTLOOK
Andover record-setter Molly Kiley will compete for two titles at the Meet of Champions this weekend. She’s the No. 4 seed in the 2-mile (10:50.13) and the No. 6 seed (5:03.66).
Central Catholic’s Division 2 champion Macy Daigle is the No. 1 seed in the high jump (5-7), with Andover’s Ashley Sheldon fourth (5-6).
Golden Warrior Lily Brown is seeded third in the pole vault (11-0), with Central’s Veralie Perrier No. 4 (11-0).
Methuen freshman phenom Lauren Quarm is the No. 10 seed in the 100 (12.31).
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.