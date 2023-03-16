230313-et-cru-AndoverGirls-19.jpg

With championship weekend upon us in Massachusetts, we are just about through five high school sports seasons under the new statewide tournament, based on power rankings.

And let’s be honest, the system – more specifically the power rankings – has been an absolute piñata, absorbing shot after shot.

The travel stinks … margin of victory is too huge a factor … strength of schedule makes it unfair for good teams in weaker leagues.

The MIAA’s new plan has absorbed it all.

I’m here to tell you today as the TD Garden and Tsongas Arena come alive this weekend, that I’m all-in with the new system. It works. It’s exciting. It’s fair.

And most importantly, the best teams usually advance.

The seeding process has been shockingly accurate, not just this winter but in multi-sports, both in the fall and spring.

It has made for large crowds, exciting contests and positive experiences over the past three-plus weeks.

Isn’t that what this is all about?

Between boys and girls, there will be 10 title basketball games contested at Tsongas, beginning with Friday night’s doubleheader pitting Malden Catholic and Mansfield in Division 2 boys and Andover and Bishop Feehan in Division 1 girls.

Among the 20 finalists, there are eight No. 1 seeds, five No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds. There are also two No. 5s and two No. 6s.

In hockey on Sunday, there will be six championship matchups at TD Garden – 12 teams.

Three top seeds, two No. 2s, two No. 3s and a No. 4 all advanced.

Credit the Nashoba Regional boys in Division 3. They are the lone double-digit seed in any sport to reach the title game this winter at No. 11.

Games have been tight. They’ve been well-matched. And even with the watered-down five-division system in hoops – four for boys hockey and two for girls hockey – the power rankings allow for huge 40 to-50 team fields, assuring that even the biggest underdog, with a sub-.500 record but a rugged schedule, gets the chance to play in the postseason.

The power rankings have made for better regular-season matchups, too.

Power teams like the Lawrence boys, the North Andover boys and the Andover girls all went out and picked up monster non-league foes.

Lawrence High played 7 of the top 11 seeded teams in Division 1 in the regular season.

That didn’t happen in the past when only 10 wins or more got you into the tourney.

In a time when MIAA schools need to cross every “T” and dot every “I” in order to keep athletes away from the prep schools, competition in the regular season and high-stakes, exciting, spirited postseason games are a major weapon.

Time for a change? Forget it.

Basketball Schedule

All Games at Tsongas Arena

Friday

Division 2 Boys

Malden Catholic vs. Mansfield, 5:30

Division 1 Girls

Andover vs. Bishop Feehan, 7:30

Saturday

Division 3 Girls

St. Mary’s vs. Bishop Fenwick, 12 noon

Division 3 Boys

Archbishop Williams vs. St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Division 5 Boys

Taconic vs. David Prouty, 4 p.m.

Division 2 Girls

Foxborough vs. Dracut, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Division 5 Girls

Millis vs. Springfield International, 12 noon

Division 4 Boys

Wareham vs. Springfield International, 2 p.m.

Division 4 Girls

Cathedral vs. Wahconah, 4 p.m.

Division 1 Boys

Needham vs. Worcester North, 6 p.m.

Ice Hockey Schedule

All Games at TD Garden

Sunday

Division 2 Girls

Canton vs. Duxbury, 9 a.m.

Division 2 Boys

Hopkinton vs. Canton, 11 a.m.

Division 1 Boys

Xaverian vs. Pope Francis, 1 p.m.

Division 4 Boys

Norwell vs. Sandwich, 3 p.m.

Division 3 Boys

Scituate vs. Nashoba, 5:30 p.m.

Division 1 Girls

St. Mary’s vs. Shrewsbury, 7:30 p.m.

