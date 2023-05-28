The MIAA tennis state tournament pairings were announced over the weekend.
Andover, at No. 8 on the girls side and No. 14 on the boys side, drew the top area seed in each bracket. Central Catholic and Methuen each saw their boys and girls teams qualify.
Also making the postseason are the Haverhill High boys and the North Andover High girls.
The preliminary round matchups commence on Wednesday.
Mass. Division 1 Boys
Seedings: 1. Brookline 19-0, 2. SJP 17-1, 3. Lexington 20-0; 4. Wellesley 16-4; 5. A-B 18-2; 6. Winchester 14-2; 7. BC High 11-3, 8. Needham 11-5, 9. Westford 8-6, 10. Newton North 7-7, 11. Saint Johns-Shrews. 12-6, 12. Arlington 13-6, 13. L-S 6-7, 14. Framingham 7-7, 15. Xaverian 11-7, 16. Bishop Feehan 11-3, 17. Shrewsbury 11-7, 18. Attleboro 12-4, 19. Andover 13-3, 20. Cambridge 8-8, 21. Algonquin 12-6, 22. Barnstable 14-4, 23. Boston Latin 6-9, 24. Newton South 2-12, 25. Braintree 5-11, 26. Chelmsford 10-2, 27. Franklin 10-9, 28. Malden 13-3, 29. Marlborough 11-7, 30. Natick 1-17, 31. Weymouth 1-15, 32. Central Catholic 9-6, 33. B-R 8-6, 34. Durfee 9-9, 35. South High Community 11-5, 36. Haverhill 9-5, 37. Billerica 8-6, 38. Methuen 7-7
Area Preliminary Games
Wednesday, May 31
Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Central at Lawrence High, 4 p.m.
Haverhill at Marlborough, 4 p.m.
Methuen at Franklin, 3 p.m.
Area Round of 32 Games
Andover at Framingham, Date, time TBA
Mass. Division 1 Girls
Seedings: 1. Boston Latin 16-0, 2. Acton-Boxborough 9-1, 3. L-S 12-3, 4. Wellesley 18-1, 5. Lexington 19-1, 6. Newton South 10-6, 7. Westford 11-5, 8. Andover 16-2, 9. Winchester 14-3, 10. Hingham 18-2, 11. Bishop Feehan 13-2, 12. Needham 11-5, 13. Brookline 12-6, 14. Arlington 13-7, 15. Concord-Carlisle 5-8, 16. Central Catholic 10-3, 17. Belmont 10-8, 18. Methuen 15-1, 19. North Andover 10-7, 20. Natick 8-8, 21. Newton North 7-10, 22. King Philip 14-6, 23. Shrewsbury 13-5, 24. Wachusett 11-7, 25. Franklin 12-6, 26. Waltham 4-10, 27. Cambridge 5-11, 28. Braintree 9-7, 29. North Quincy 10-10, 30. Algonquin 10-8, 31. Beverly 8-8, 32. B-R 11-3, 33. Taunton 11-9, 34. Malden 14-2, 35. Peabody 8-6, 36. South High Community 13-3, 37. Durfee 9-9, 38. Medford 9-6
Area Round of 32 Games
Thursday, June 1
North Andover at Arlington, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Franklin at Andover, 11 a.m.
Date, time TBA
Methuen at Concord-Carlisle
Belmont at Central Catholic
