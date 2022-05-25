AGE: 17
HIGH SCHOOL: Methuen High
FAMILY: Mother, Antonina Arias; father, Felix Arias; brother, Adrian Arias
COLLEGE PLANS: UMass Lowell and I will be majoring in nursing. I also got accepted into the honors program and will be continuing my running career as well
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math is my favorite subject because ever since middle school it has been a subject that has always clicked for me. It makes the most sense to me and I enjoy working with complex problems. I also like being able to help others work through math problems.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A STUDENT: Others thinking because we are high schoolers that all students are making the bad decisions of drinking, smoking or even speeding. Yes, it is true some high school students are like this, but it doesn’t mean every high school student is following that same path. There will always be students not doing what there supposed to, but the track team and myself are a true example of high schoolers who are not a part of that stereotype.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Try something new, we all get comfortable with our middle school friends and playing our middle school sports but high school is the perfect time to follow a new dream. Yes, it’s scary to try something new and we all love to stay in our comfort zone but without trying something new in high school you may never discover a new passion or even find something you’re really good at. Personally, starting my freshman year I wanted to continue playing basketball and softball and wasn’t going to play any sports during the fall but my mom told me I had to do something. I decided to do cross country and honestly if I would have never joined cross country I would have never discovered my love and passion I have for running. I probably wouldn’t have the running career that I have now and I most likely would have chosen to go to a different college and wouldn’t be continuing my running career. So yes running isn’t the easiest sport or really something people want to do everyday but it has shaped me into the person I am today and has become a huge aspect of my life. So make it your goal to try something new your freshman year whether that’s a club, class or even a sport because you might be lucky and even discover a new love.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Sometimes are easier than others because at times the stress of having to go to work and having to keep up with my homework does impact being a successful student athlete. I have learned ways to manage my time to continue being successful by working only twice a week to make sure I have time to do my homework and the days I do have work I try my best to either complete my homework at school or during enhancement the next day. I always put my academics and running career before anything else in my life as they are very important to me and play a key role in my life. I do not let running stop me from taking high level classes such as Ap Biology, Ap Language and Composition and Ap psychology because I not only want to be a successful athlete but also have the desire to be a successful student. I put in the same amount of effort in the classroom as I put in on the track, always focused on improving and doing my best.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Success means that you are willing to put in the work each and every day to fulfill your dreams and goals. You are willing to put your best foot forward and even put your goals before anything else to make sure you achieve them. To be successful you have the grit and determination to push through your mental and physical barriers. You have to want to be better and work towards improving. To fulfill this need of success you’re willing to put in the extra work and time and even have those tough conversations about where you need to or don’t need to improve to be successful. You are open to trying new things to achieve your goals and even work with others to help you be successful.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My favorite moment as an athlete in high school was qualifying for nationals and being able to go with my team to New York to compete. It was so fun to be able to adventure around New York by trying new restaurants and seeing new things. We took so many pictures and even went home with some huge PRs.
FAVORITE CHARITY: St. Jude, because over the past year I have made the children Valentine’s Day cards and even Christmas cards. Personally I have not suffered from losing someone from there fight against cancer but I feel those who are currently fighting against it to be the strongest people. They are up against the biggest disease and are continuing to fight no matter what in hope of a cure.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: The best advice I have ever received from my coach (Kevin) Alliette this year was after I dropped out at MVC during the 2-mile run. The next day at practice he told me not to let one bad race define me because that does not get rid of all my past accomplishments or make me any less of a runner. He had me reflect back on all my PRs and all the awards I have received throughout my high school career. After the MVC meet I was terrified of running the 2-mile again because I never wanted to feel that pain again and I would even start freaking out during workouts because I would second guess my abilities. But because of coach Alliette’s advice I regained my confidence and was able to crush the two mile at nationals running a personal best of 11:00 and breaking the school record. One other best piece of advice my coach Alliette has also shared with me was during my freshman year he was questioning why Methuen would always start the race in the back and wouldn’t start up strong in the front. From that day forward I have always put myself in the front no matter what and have made it my goal to always place.
MY HERO IS … : My mother Antonina Arias, because she has been by my side throughout everything. She’s the one who wouldn’t let me quit cross country my freshman year because she told me she didn’t raise a quitter so I kept showing up every day and started improving. Whenever I’m having a bad race she’s the first one I run to so I can cry or even so she can hug and hold me to make me feel better. She pushes me to not only be a better student or even a better athlete but most importantly pushes me to be a better person overall. She’s always having me strive to be better than her. My mom is the one always pushing me to take higher level classes, try new things and get all A’s.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: I hope to run marathons because ever since I started running that has been my dream. I also hope to have started working in the nursing field and hopefully live in a stable environment. I hope to travel the world a little and experience new things. I hope to start thinking about starting my own family and buying a house.
Notable Honors:
National Honor Society, SADD
Honor roll since my freshman year
No grade lesser than ‘A’ last three years
Five school records, indoor mile and two mile, Spirit medley, outdoor mile and Swedish Relay
Runner of the Year in cross country
My partner (Meriem Elkoudi) and I also were awarded the best laboratory project for the science fair this year
Five MVP Awards at MHS
Personal bests:
Mile: 5:07 @BU
Two mile: 11:00 @nationals
800m: 2:22 @methuen
400m: 1:05 @methuen
Notable charity work: I have donated my clothes to children in the Dominican Republic. I have volunteered for Youth Track and unified track. I have also volunteered at a soup kitchen.
Estimated GPA: 4.388
Class rank if available: 55 of 485
