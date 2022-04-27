When the Red Sox signed Michael Wacha this past offseason, the general consensus was he'd provide useful depth in the starting rotation. Yet coming off two down years he wasn't necessarily viewed as a potential difference maker.
Maybe we should have given Wacha a little more credit.
Wacha has been outstanding since joining the Red Sox, and through his first four starts he's ranked among the best starters in the American League.
He turned in his latest gem Wednesday, going six innings while allowing one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a badly needed 7-1 win over Toronto. In doing so Wacha lowered his ERA to 1.77 on the season, which in the top 10 of all AL pitchers who have made at least three starts in 2022.
There's been a lot to like about Wacha's performance early on, but one of his biggest accomplishments so far has been keeping runners off the bases. Through 20.1 innings he's posted a 0.934 WHIP, which in layman's terms means he's allowing fewer than one baserunner per inning, and entering the week opposing hitters were batting .125 with a .482 OPS against him. All of those numbers would be by far the best of Wacha's career, assuming he can sustain anywhere close to his current level of production.
It's been a remarkable turnaround for the 30-year-old righty, who came to Boston long-removed from his breakout performance in the 2013 World Series as a rookie for the Cardinals.
After seven strong years in St. Louis, Wacha signed with the New York Mets ahead of the 2020 season and never got going during the pandemic-shortened season. Then last year he signed with Tampa Bay and continued to struggle, posting a 5.05 ERA over 124.2 innings as well as a rough -0.6 wins above replacement mark.
Out of all pitchers who logged more than 100 innings last season, Wacha's WAR ranked in the bottom 10.
That's what Wacha's recent track record looked like before he signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Red Sox last November, and that deal is already looking like a steal. Rather than just an extra arm, Wacha has completely turned things around to emerge as a genuine impact player.
Whether or not he sustains his early success or factors into Boston's future plans beyond this year remains to be seen, but Wacha has been a massive bright spot for the Red Sox during what has otherwise been a tough start for the club.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
