DERRY, N.H. — Seconds before he put the game away, Pinkerton Academy’s Caden Michaud was on the sidelines taking an earful from one of his coaches.
The two-year captain and three-year starter took those words to heart.
After blowing an assignment on defense, which led to a touchdown, Michaud redeemed himself by taking the ensuing kickoff back for a 92-yard touchdown, delivering the final blow to Windham, who for the second year in a row was staging a big second half comeback.
Michaud’s score, with 7:50 left, help lift the Astros to a 34-21 season-opening victory, played before a large crowd at Memorial Field.
“Yes, I was getting chewed out pretty good,” said Michaud with the biggest smile on his face. “I was not being a leader. It’s my job to lead this team. I’m one of the captains and I wasn’t doing my job, so I was put back in my place. If I get chewed out, I need to get my game back. I’ve got to do what’s right for the team and at that point, I needed to return the kickoff for a touchdown.”
Before that score, Windham’s offense had the ball for 26 straight plays and just shy of nine minutes. The Jaguars trailed 27-7, but scored two touchdowns, the second after Reid Lambert recovered an onside kick. Michaud was anticipating another onside kick, until he saw the ball go deep.
“I saw the ball coming in the air and thought maybe Matt (Morrison) was going to take it. It started to drift back and I said ‘OK I’m taking this.’ I ran up the middle first and I made one cut to the right, and then it was just the kicker and I broke back and then went in for the touchdown,” he said.
Added Pinkerton head coach Brian O’Reilly: “He didn’t play the (option) pitch properly (on defense), but Caden is a tough kid and he is mentally tough, so getting yelled at like that is water off the duck’s back to him.”
Last year, Windham scored three second half touchdowns, but couldn’t pull out the dramatic come from behind win. This time, they had the momentum and were tiring out the Astros’ defense until Michaud came to the rescue.
“That (kickoff return touchdown) changed the complexion of the game,” said O’Reilly. “That’s a credit to Caden’s athleticism because we’re in a hands-team situation and we were blocking on the run. We assumed that there was a good possibility of an onside kick again, but once they don’t, all of these guys have to run backwards and turn around and try to block and that’s not an ideal situation. But Caden is Caden. He’s a three-year starter for a reason and a two-year captain.”
The kickoff return touchdown was just one of Michaud’s highlights on the night. He rushed the ball 15 times for 104 yards and scored another touchdown. His teammates, Ryan Catineau (9 carries, 99 yards, 3 TDs) and Matthew Morrison (11 carries, 90 yards), were a three-man wrecking crew.
“When you’re able to run the ball with three really good running backs with me, Matt Morrison and Ryan Catineau, it’s tough to stop,” said Michaud. “When all three of us are clicking we are tough to stop. It was really hard to run outside in the first half, so it was a good match-up to have Ryan run up inside because he’s a tank. He is really, really hard to bring down. He kept so many drives going and he really stepped up for us tonight.”
Windham’s touchdowns came from Roy Benjamin on a beautiful-over-the shoulder 38-yard catch from quarterback William Depietro, a 3-yard run by Tiger An (28 carries, 113 yards) and then the 19-yard option rush score by Cameron Williams.
“I wasn’t surprised that we came back because of how tough our kids are, but hats off to the Michaud kid. His touchdown was a backbreaker,” said Windham head coach Jack Byrne. “That’s the same kid that was looking after one of our kids who had an injury in the end zone like ten minutes before. He went over to our kid and was stretching and helping him. You want to be mad at him, but when a kid can take care of another kid on the other team, and put the game away, that kid is a complete player.”
Pinkerton Academy 34, Windham 21
Windham (0-1) 0 0 7 14 -21
Pinkerton Academy (1-0) 13 7 7 7 -34
P: Ryan Catineau 2 run (Peyton Harmony kick)
P: Caden Michaud 4 run (kick failed)
P: Catineau 13 run (Harmony kick)
W: Roy Benjamin 39 pass from William Depietro (Seamus Ross kick)
P: Catineau 8 run (Harmony kick)
W: Tiger An 3 run (Ross kick)
W: Cameron Williams 19 run (Ross kick)
-----
Passing: Pinkerton — Tim Hersom 1-for-5, 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; Windham — William DePietro 2-for-12, 50 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.
Rushing: Pinkerton, Caden Michaud 15-104, 1 TD; Ryan Catineau 9-99, 3 TDs; Matthew Morrison 11-90; Benjamin Quintiliani 5-26; Tim Hersom 3-18; Team 1-0; Windham, Tiger An 28-113, 1 TD; Cameron Williams 9-46, 1 TD; Christopher Brearley 5-40; Jake Michalik 1-18; William Depietro 9-10.
