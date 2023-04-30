According to Pinkerton Academy softball coach Tom Wall, you didn’t need to see “The Shot Heard ‘Round Derry.” You just had to hear it.
“You know ... THAT sound off the bat,” said Wall. “It was a shot. And it just kept going.”
“The shot” was a history-making bomb, according to Wall and Pinkerton AD Brian O’Reilly, by Astros senior Kennedy Michaud, breaking a 1-1 tie and igniting the 10-2 win over previously unbeaten Salem High. She blasted it with two strikes and two outs.
The hit was huge, in that a young Pinkerton team in need of a confidence-building win, took out Salem. But Michaud’s three-run homer is said to be the first ball to clear the fence in left-center at Pinkerton’s home park.
“It really kind of felt surreal. I mean it’s unheard of to hit one out of there,” said Michaud, a catcher/third baseman by trade. “I wasn’t swinging for the fences, but it felt great coming off the bat.”
A role player for last year’s state semifinalist club, Michaud has enjoyed a much more intense role as a reloading Pinkerton squad looks to find itself in the early going at 3-3.
She’s split time at the two different positions in the field, while at the plate providing a consistent bat. Michaud is currently batting .316 with six runs scored and five RBIs.
Building off the Salem win will be key for Pinkerton, which returns to action on Tuesday at home against West-Trinity.
“Our team has so much potential. The Salem game, we pushed through the stuff we needed to push through. We were more of a team,” said Michaud. “It was really nice. Now, we have to keep it going.”
A member of the Pinkerton field hockey team as well, Michaud will move on to Plymouth State next fall and will play softball there as she studies physical therapy.
“The future plan is to create my own practice,” she said. “I’ve always been into sports medicine.”
POWER RANKINGS UP
The MIAA’s first run at the power rankings were produced on Friday. The play is for the state to update them twice a week the rest of the way.
As far as the strength of the Merrimack Valley Conference goes, the overall depth may not be there as it was a year ago – although Chelmsford’s upset of Methuen Friday has to be a bit of a warning shot.
Clearly, there is still impact at the top as Central Catholic drew the No. 1 and Methuen the No. 3 in the rankings that came out Friday morning in Division 1.
North Andover and Chelmsford sit in the top 20, and Lowell was No. 21 in D-1.
Central’s run to the top early shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering the way the Raiders closed out 2022 with a run to the state quarterfinals in Division 1.
Still, the early offensive onslaught by the Raiders is major league impressive.
Central, which averages 11 runs a game, has been paced by Cailtin Milner, who is hitting .657 with 24 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Three other Raiders, Olivia Moeckel (.520), Zaynah Wotkowicz (.517) and Julia Malowitz (.515) are batting over .500 on the year to date.
GRANITE STATE OF MIND
It’s, of course, still early, in the New Hampshire season, but in Division I, all four local clubs have gotten off to a solid enough beginning to be considered playoff worthy.
Keep an eye on the pitching situation at Pinkerton Academy, where Paige Murray continues to progress off an injury. If she can return and reach the form of a year ago, she and Madi Cunha, who has been tremendous in the early going, could form a truly formidable duo. …
Windham High continues to grow together.
“We lost a couple earlier games that could have gone either way. But we still have 11 left. I’m looking for nothing but good stuff to go,” said coach David Hedge.
Anna Mitrou (.533, 10 runs scored) has been a staple at the top of the lineup, while Marin Hollingshead has been hitting extremely well of late, toting a .423 average into this week’s action. …
Speaking of hot bats, has anyone carried their team in the early going like Timberlane’s Alexa Salafia?
The junior is 18 for 31 in the early going -- .581! – with a whopping 21 RBIs. Sophomore Chanda Poulin has also been strong at the top of the lineup, scoring a dozen runs and batting .440 through the Owls’ 6-3 start. …
And, of course, Salem sits right behind D-I’s three unbeatens – 8-0 Exeter, 7-0 Winnacunnet and 7-0 Spaulding – at 5-1.
Ava McNamara (.565, 15 RBIs) has done monster work in the heart of the order, while assuming the top spot in the pitching circle.
THE WEEK AHEAD
In the Merrimack Valley Conference, there are a few games to watch this week.
On Monday, Chelmsford looks to strengthen its grip on the “giant killer” tag when the Lions head to Hampshire Street to tangle with Central Catholic at 4.
Methuen travels to the land of the giants on Monday when the Rangers challenge unbeaten Billerica, the No. 2 team in the first MIAA Division 2 state rankings.
On Wednesday, Jason Smith’s Rangers flip on the lights at Burnham Road to host 7-3 North Andover with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Above the border in New Hampshire, Salem High embarks on a four-game week with a couple big ones.
Wednesday, the Blue Devils head to unbeaten Winnacunnet. They follow it up with a Friday rivalry matchup with Timberlane.
The Owls will have their hands full as well. On Wednesday, they take on 7-1 Concord.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.