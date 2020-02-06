Michel

Former Whittier Tech baseball star Matt Michel, now a post-graduate student at Loomis Chaffee, has signed his NLI to play baseball at St. Anselm College.

Michel is currently doing a post-graduate year at Loomis-Chaffee.

The two-time All-CAL performer from Haverhill led Whittier last year with a 1.22 ERA, allowing only 10 earned runs in team-high 57.1 innings pitched and also finished second in the area with 93 strikeouts.

Michel hit .392 (20 for 51). He had a great junior campaign, too, going 7-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 55 Ks in 44.2 innings pitched.

