Former Whittier Tech baseball star Matt Michel signs National Letter of Intent to continue his college career at St. Anselm College.
Michel is currently doing a post-graduate year at Loomis-Chaffee.
The two-time All-CAL performer from Haverhill led Whittier last year with a 1.22 ERA, allowing only 10 earned runs in team-high 57.1 innings pitched and also finished second in the area with 93 strikeouts.
Michel hit .392 (20 for 51). He had a great junior campaign, too, going 7-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 55 Ks in 44.2 innings pitched.
