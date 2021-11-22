The pandemic made it too difficult to swim for North Andover High her junior season. But know this, a lot of Scarlet and Black runs through Malia Amuan’s veins. So she came back this fall and swam for the Scarlet Knights.
Boy, did she ever.
Amuan won four events at Division 2 States (2 relays, 2 individual events). She smashed the state (all divisions) 100-yard freestyle record with a 49.73, slicing 0.36 seconds off Michaela Chokuvera of Andover’s mark from 2019.
She also won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:02.02, lopping over five seconds off the old meet record set in 1999. She finished less than a half second off the 8-year-old state mark. As a freshman, when she was the Eagle-Tribune MVP, Amuan set the state 200 freestyle record of 1:48.32.
Amuan, who will swim for the University of Michigan, said, “I’m just really happy with how I did. I wanted to end my high school career on a good note. I’m very grateful. To be the first to break the 50-second barrier, that was fun. and it was one of my club teammates who had it. She’s a great swim partner. It was cool to break her record. She motivates me.”
This fall Chokuvera decided to just swim for her club team, a tough decision a lot of top athletes have to make particularly in swimming and gymnastics.
So why did Amuan swim for her school, instead of just concentrating on a busy schedule with her club team, Phoenix Swimming out of Cedardale in Haverhill.
“It can be a lot,” said the 5-7 senior, who owns every school record except the 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay. “Obviously the fall gets a little bit hectic with club and high school. It definitely is a lot. But it was all worth it in the end. The high school team is for myself and for the social aspect. Club sometimes you get caught up in the times. High school helps me understand I do it for fun and fall back on the love of the sport. I’m really happy I did both.”
The Knights had some talent this fall. In the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay Division 2 state wins, Amuan teamed with Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman Vallala and Lexie Shea.
It was a tight-knit bunch and Malia felt the love again at States Nov. 12 at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley.
“My teammates were all cheering me on,” said Amuan, who moved from Haverhill to North Andover at age 10, “They were giving me high-5s. The support system is cool.”
The Boston Globe reported she wasn’t going to swim for the Knights this fall. The Eagle-Tribune picked up on that and wrote the same. But Amuan said the plan was always to swim this fall.
Balancing club and high school with a future in bigtime swimming isn’t easy.
Amuan said, “There were some days I’d double for club and high school. I’d wake up at 4:30 a.m. for club, (work out), go to school, then have a high school meet until 5:30 p.m. Then right to club practice until 9:30 p.m. Some days it is 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and you have to fit homework in there somewhere.”
North Andover coach Konstanze Schiller said there was never any ego despite Amuan’s pedigree.
“It was really great how she integrated into the team,” she said. “She has a really good team spirit. She’d be a role model, always helping others with turns and relay starts.”
Malia is the middle of three children with older brother Kai, a former NAHS swimmer (Class of 2021), and promising younger sister Isla, a a 7th-grade swimmer. Malia says her parents weren’t huge athletes in their youth.
She caught the swim bug early.
“My mom used to swim,” Amuan explained. “She put my brother in it when he was 5. I’d go to his practices and watch. Mom said I’d beg her (to swim), to be like my older brother. My first competitive team was at 5.”
By high school big schools took notice. She heard from several elite swim schools and made a verbal commitment to Michigan in September of 2020. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 4 in the country.
“I definitely value academics, that’s why I chose a school like Michigan,” said Amuan, a member of the National Honor Society. “I definitely value it was much as swimming. I’ve fallen more in love with the school.”
Her official visit this fall was an eye-opener. She took in the blowout win over Northern Illinois with 106,263 in attendance at “The Big House.”
She said, “It was an experience like no other. It was awesome. It was insane.”
Of course, when you are a big-time swim prospect, you’re treated like royalty.
“We got to go on the field before the game,” she said. “We took some cool photos.”
Needless to say, Schiller was impressed by her prized pupil.
She said, “She always pushes herself. ... Her butterfly is incredible elegance and effortlessness. Her technique is perfect.”
Schiller won’t soon forget States.
“It was incredible,” she said. “She swam awesome at Sectionals. (I thought) it would be great if she matches that. But she was 2-3 seconds faster. I was speechless.”
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
