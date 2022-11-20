Rick Middleton and Peter McNab might as well have been twins.
At worst, brothers.
So when news hit recently that McNab, a former Boston Bruins star and long-time Colorado Avalanche TV analyst, had died suddenly at the age of 70, it was like a punch in the gut for Middleton, his former roommate with the Bruins.
While the two looked nothing alike — McNab was 6-foot-3 and Middleton at 5-foot-11, separated by about 50 pounds — and played different games with McNab a strong forward in front of the net and Middleton a “nifty” skater and stick-handler, they bonded like brothers.
“We actually came up together in the American [Hockey] League,” said Middleton. “He was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres and played on the Cincinnati Swords and I was with the New York Rangers farm team, the Providence Reds. It was in 1973. I was 19.”
While Middleton didn’t remember playing against McNab, he certainly did know his name. That’s because McNab was at the top of the scoring list.
Then McNab got called up to Buffalo. That proved to be a blessing for Middleton, as he ended up winning the AHL Rookie of the Year Award, an award McNab had sewn up, said Middleton, before he was called up.
“The Rangers never called me up. He had a great year (73 points in 49 games). He was a shoo-in to win the award,” said Middleton. “I got the award he really deserved.”
BECAME ROOMMATES IN ‘76
Coincidentally, the two did cross paths, in 1976, when both of them were traded to the Boston Bruins for some pretty big names, McNab from the Sabres for Andre Savard and Middleton from the Rangers for Ken Hodge.
“We met in training camp. Peter was a great guy,” said Middleton.
The two, probably because they were newbies, were paired as roommates during training camp.
“We just hit it off right away,” recalled Middleton. “He was always positive and upbeat, never too serious of a guy. He was intense when he needed to be. He was a competitor.”
The duo hit it off so well they stayed as roommates the entire eight seasons they were together.
Among the things they did together was on Friday nights when they were on the road, they always watched … get this … Love Boat.
“We didn’t go out. We would always order prime rib wherever we were and have room service roll the cart and leave between our beds,” said Middleton, while laughing. “Honestly, we really looked forward to it.”
‘LUKE AND LAURA’
In late 1970s and early 1980s, while on the road, they’d take earlier than normal pregame naps so they could watch soap operas, two in particular — All My Children and General Hospital.
“We were, like a lot of people, following that Luke and Laura thing,” said Middleton, again laughing. “That was one at 3 (p.m.) and we’d have to get ready and packed quickly for the 5 o’clock bus to the rink.”
Another McNab-Middleton thing was sometimes after games, when they wouldn’t be hungry because of the adrenaline pumping, only to be “starving” around 1 a.m.
“The problem was everything was closed,” said Middleton. “We would scour the halls looking for service trays to find food. Really! It was almost like a contest who could find the best stuff.
“One time in Chicago I found a whole half-rack of ribs, uneaten of course,” said Middleton. “I said, ‘Look what I got!’ We laughed our butts off. We really had some great times together. I laugh now thinking about them. He was a fun guy to be around.”
‘PETER WAS GREAT PLAYER’
Middleton also notes that McNab was one heck of a hockey player, too.
“The guy always scored at least 30 goals with the Bruins,” said Middleton, referring to McNab hitting 35 or more goals in each of his first six seasons with the Bruins.
“He reminded me of Phil Esposito,” said Middleton. “He was big and strong in front of the net. He had really good hands, too. A natural goal scorer.”
Middleton said what’s most impressive about his stats with the Bruins is he spent a lot of time playing with Terry O’Reilly and John Wensink, two dudes who spent a lot of time in the penalty box.
“Those guys were in the box a lot, easily over 100 minutes per year,” said Middleton. “When they’re in the box, Peter was on the bench. That’s a lot of time on the bench. and he still would put up around 40 goals per year. Pretty amazing when you think about it.”
CHATTED BRIEFLY OVER YEARS
Middleton lost his “roomie” when McNab was eventually traded to Vancouver after eight seasons.
“We would stay in contact, but you know life goes, it wasn’t as much as we would’ve liked,” said Middleton. “He was out in Colorado. We got together at the 2001 All-Star game in Denver. That was great. and we’d see each before games when the Avalanche came to Boston. It was usually quick, but he’d stop by the alumni room.”
Middleton said losing McNab at only 70 years old is going to take some time to get over.
“I’m going to miss him,” said Middleton. “I’ve had some great memories in hockey and I had a lot of them with Peter. A great man.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
